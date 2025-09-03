9 Strawberry Milk Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There's a core memory many of us have of that very first day at kindergarten when an extremely important decision needed to be made: choosing what to drink during snack time. All the kids in my class were given one out of four options: a carton of orange juice, plain milk, chocolate milk, or strawberry milk. It's a decision that, as a 5-year-old entering the beginning stages of academia, I knew not to take lightly. The moment I sipped my first carton of strawberry milk as an impressionable young student, I knew I would be hooked for life — or at least until I graduated kindergarten and moved onto other big-kid drinks like soda, Gatorade, and Capri-Sun. So, it's only fitting that I now have the esteemed honor of ranking different brands as a fastidious adult-aged critic.

Creamy, fruity, and with a pretty pink hue, strawberry milk is perfect for kids and kids at heart who crave a sweeter beverage with a more colorful personality than plain milk. As an ode to those bygone days, I taste-tested nine different brands of strawberry milk for a thorough review and ranked them from worst to best. As a side note, some of the brands ranked in line with Chowhound's review of different chocolate milk brands, which goes to show that certain brands are consistent in taste and quality across flavored milk products ... for better or for worse.