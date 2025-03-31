16 Chocolate Milk Brands, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether chocolate milk evokes images of the small cartons you used to get with school lunches, your kid's pleading faces, or something else entirely, there's no doubt that it has a special place in many of our hearts. It's rich, chocolatey, and smooth, and kids and adults alike find pleasure in gulping a glass of it down — especially if it's one of the best chocolate milks on the market. Of course, this begs the question: Which chocolate milk brand truly is the best? Let's find out!

I recently tried 16 of the most common chocolate milk brands and ranked them based on flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction so you don't have to waste your next glass on something sub-par. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end of this article, but we can worry about that later. Let's get to the lip-smackingly delicious results so you know exactly which brand of chocolate milk to snag from the grocery store the next time a craving for this beloved drink hits.