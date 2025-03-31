16 Chocolate Milk Brands, Ranked
Whether chocolate milk evokes images of the small cartons you used to get with school lunches, your kid's pleading faces, or something else entirely, there's no doubt that it has a special place in many of our hearts. It's rich, chocolatey, and smooth, and kids and adults alike find pleasure in gulping a glass of it down — especially if it's one of the best chocolate milks on the market. Of course, this begs the question: Which chocolate milk brand truly is the best? Let's find out!
I recently tried 16 of the most common chocolate milk brands and ranked them based on flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction so you don't have to waste your next glass on something sub-par. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end of this article, but we can worry about that later. Let's get to the lip-smackingly delicious results so you know exactly which brand of chocolate milk to snag from the grocery store the next time a craving for this beloved drink hits.
16. Yoo-hoo Chocolate Drink
You may be surprised to see Yoo-hoo on my list. After all, it's not even chocolate milk, it's a chocolate drink, but you know what? It gets grouped into the same category all of the time — probably because people don't pay attention or maybe they don't care. Regardless, I added it to the list for good measure and as you can see, it didn't fare well. Coming in dead last, Yoo-hoo is a sad excuse for real chocolate milk. Kids might like it, but my recent taste was enough to last me the rest of my life. Sorry, but it's true.
My main complaint with Yoo-hoo, aside from it not being chocolate milk, is its chalky taste. It left a strange aftertaste in my mouth. Plus, I felt like there wasn't much chocolate. It was more like a small amount of chocolate and a lot of added sugar. Oh yeah, it was pale and rather translucent too. Basically, it's not milk and it shows.
15. Nesquik Chocolate Low-Fat Milk
Nesquik may be nostalgic for some, and I get it. We definitely had a tub of powdered mix in our pantry when I was a kid, but when it comes down to the best chocolate milk brands, it simply isn't one of them. Yes, it has the classic Nesquik taste that many of us know and love, but that isn't really an indication of quality.
Nesquik Chocolate Low-Fat Milk is chocolatey, but the flavor certainly isn't derived from quality chocolate. It tastes somewhat inauthentic, know what I mean? The fact that it is made with low-fat milk may speak to some people, but that's another mark against it in my book. The use of low-fat milk gives it a thin texture and mouthfeel, so not ideal. Nesquik is chocolate milk, unlike the lower-ranking Yoo-hoo, but that's the best thing I can say. It may bring back some memories, but sadly, it's just boring when you compare it to the 14 chocolate milk brands that rank higher.
14. Great Value 1% Chocolate Milk (Walmart brand)
Coming in 14th place is none other than Walmart's Great Value 1% Chocolate Milk. While it's most certainly tastier than the two lower-ranking brands, it's still not anything to write home about. First of all, it's made with 1% milk, so it lacks the rich texture you get with whole milk. Although, I will say that the milk's flavor is definitely there and it reminded me of the chocolate milk that comes with school lunches.
Another area where Great Value 1% Chocolate Milk is lacking, and probably the most important, is that there isn't nearly enough chocolate. I mean, it says it in the name — I don't think it's unreasonable for me to expect it to be the premier flavor. Sure, there's some chocolate, but honestly, it's just blah. It tastes like something called "good value," and I don't mean that in a good way.
13. Lactaid Lactose-Free Chocolate Whole Milk
Lactaid Lactose-Free Chocolate Whole Milk is a much tastier product than the three lower-ranking brands, but it's still only worthy of a 13th-place spot on my list. Why? Well, it was kind of confusing, to be honest. The use of whole milk was nice, but it tasted somewhat watered down and it lacked the rich creaminess quality chocolate milk brands possess. Yes, I know there's water in whole milk, but this one really tastes like it. I was not impressed.
I will give Lactaid props for the rich chocolate flavor in this product, but again, it somehow tasted diluted as well. Overall, it was just passable, so far from a stand-out favorite. I could see why someone with a lactose intolerance would be drawn to this chocolate milk, but several tastier lactose-free options are coming up. I recommend choosing one of them instead. Moving on.
12. Horizon Organic 1% Low-Fat Chocolate Milk
Horizon Organic 1% Low-Fat Chocolate Milk comes in cute little milk boxes, but that might be the best thing I can say about it. When it comes to chocolate milk, the fat content matters (just like with baking). The more fat, the richer the texture. I'm sure you can see where I'm going with this, but Horizon Organic's Chocolate Milk is made with 1%, so it lacks a rich texture and the abundance of creaminess I prefer.
In addition to a lack of texture, Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk falls behind in the flavor department too. It's low-fat and it tastes like it. Plus, the chocolate content was abysmally low for my tastes. Really, I just desired something else from this product on all fronts. You can feel good about giving it to kids because it's organic, but I need more (just not of this milk).
11. Organic Valley Low-Fat Chocolate Milk
Now that we are approaching the middle of my chocolate milk ranking things are going to get a bit better. Even so, I wouldn't go running out to pick up a carton of Organic Valley Low-Fat Chocolate Milk. I'll admit, it has some things going for it (at least by some standards), like being lactose-free, organic, and free from antibiotics, toxic pesticides, GMOs, and synthetic hormones. Alas, that wasn't nearly enough to earn it a spot better than 11th place.
Organic Valley Low-Fat Chocolate Milk is significantly sweeter than many of the brands on this list, and I kind of liked that about it. However, the sweetness tasted more like sugar than chocolate. Bummer. I feel like any kid would love it, but my more refined (wink, wink) palate prefers way more chocolate and less of a sugar flavor. Plus, low-fat milk may be better for making latte art, but the same can't be said for chocolate milk.
10. Kroger 1% Chocolate Milk
Kroger 1% Chocolate Milk is sure to satisfy your cravings, but will your kids ask for it by name? I doubt it, hence its 10th place ranking. As you can tell by the label, this chocolate milk features 1% milk, and guess what? It tastes like it. That isn't meant to be a complement either. If you prefer a low-fat option it makes a safe pick, but it wasn't nearly creamy enough or thick enough to turn my head.
The chocolate content in this milk was pretty low for my liking as well. It looks fairly dark when you pour it into a glass, but the flavor doesn't correspond to the color. Kroger might be a good option for milk and cookies and for a brand made with 1% milk it's decent, but we can do better than decent — the nine upcoming brands are proof of that.
9. Favorite Day Chocolate Milk (Target brand)
Target's Favorite Day Chocolate Milk gets much closer to the mark than other grocery store brands on this list, minus Lucerne and Trader Joe's (which you'll learn about further down this list). For a generic brand, it's actually quite tasty and it has a pretty good texture too, so it's most certainly a better option than the lower-ranking brands.
Made with whole milk, Favorite Day Chocolate Milk has a nice creamy texture that coats your mouth. It also has a decent amount of chocolate mixed in, so the flavor is there too. Even so, it isn't going to wow anyone. It's definitely better than passable, and it comes at a fantastic price, but if you're looking for a chocolate milk brand that blows your socks off, it isn't it. I recommend sticking to a product that scored better, i.e., the next several brands.
8. Hershey's A2 2% Reduced-Fat Chocolate Milk
Hershey's A2 2% Reduced-Fat Chocolate Milk may not have the best texture, but it has the classic Hershey's flavor many of us love. I don't know about you, but my typical move is to buy milk and then add Hershey's syrup from a squeeze bottle because it gives me control over the ratio of chocolate to milk. As a result, I was really excited to try the brand's pre-mixed product, but you know what? I still like the syrup better.
The nostalgic Hershey's flavor is undeniable in this product, so full marks for that. Unfortunately, though, I also picked up on a somewhat artificial aftertaste and I would have appreciated quite a boost in chocolate. It didn't have a rich, creamy texture either. I think the milk itself wasn't great, but the chocolate was. It doesn't make a bad choice if you're looking for something that's lactose-free, but I'd still opt for one of the upcoming brands based on texture alone.
7. Lucerne Dairy Farms Chocolate Milk (Safeway/Albertsons brand)
I hope you're ready for the good stuff because from here on out that's what you're going to get. Starting with Lucerne Dairy Farms Chocolate Milk, I would have no qualms about purchasing every pick from here on out again.
Lucerne is a 1% chocolate milk, which by now you know isn't my favorite. Still, this is by far the best 1% option I tried. The carton clearly says "rich & creamy," and for 1% milk, they aren't wrong. I don't know how it manages to achieve such an appealing texture, but I would have never guessed it was a low-fat option if I hadn't looked at the label. Nicely done, Lucerne!
In addition to a pleasing mouthfeel, Lucerne Dairy Farms Chocolate Milk has an excellent chocolate flavor and it comes at a low price. If I was being picky I'd say it could use a touch more chocolate, but maybe that's just me. There's no denying it would have mass appeal.
6. TruMoo Chocolate Whole Milk
Almost in the top five but not quite, TruMoo Chocolate Whole Milk has all the elements of a quality product. Really, I think it would be hard not to like it. Not only is the texture spot-on, but the flavor is too. It tastes like real chocolate milk on every front.
Compared to every lower-ranking brand, TruuMoo has a much creamier and richer mouthfeel thanks to it being made with whole milk. Finally, we're getting to the consistency I can't get enough of. The chocolate flavor tastes authentic too, not like an artificial sweetener (something that can't be said for some of the products we've discussed so far). It may not blow you away like some of the higher-ranking brands will, but TruMoo is a dependable, tasty pick for kids and adults alike. The price isn't bad either, so you can feel good about putting it in the regular rotation.
5. Alexandre Family Farms Organic Chocolate Cream Top Whole Milk
The first brand to breach my top five ranking is Alexandre Family Farms and let me tell you, its Organic Chocolate Cream Top Whole Milk is nothing short of drool-worthy. If you're lactose-free you're in luck too, because it's an A2 product so everyone can enjoy — woohoo! Before I started tasting the 16 brands on this list I was skeptical about A2 chocolate milks, but this one proved me wrong (so did my fourth-place pick).
Alexandre Family Farms Organic Chocolate Cream Top Whole Milk is very, very chocolatey, so after just one taste I knew this product would go far. The chocolate flavor is undeniably gourmet too and it tasted more like dark chocolate than milk chocolate. Yum! The only reason this brand didn't rank higher is because the texture is a bit thinner than the upcoming picks. This is most likely due to it being A2 milk, but it still gets full marks for quality flavor overall. If it was a bit creamier, it would give my first and second-place brands a run for their money.
4. Fairlife Lactose-Free 2% Reduced-Fat Chocolate Milk
Fairlife Lactose-Free 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk is unlike any other brand on this list — in a good way. You may be surprised to find a 2% milk option in fourth place considering all I've said about how I prize a rich, thick, and creamy mouthfeel, but Fairlife is a force to be reckoned with. Let me tell you why.
Upon first taste, I was instantly blown away by how much Fairlife tasted like a milkshake, albeit melted, but a milkshake nonetheless. The flavor was so uncanny that I had a friend sample it too and completely unprompted, the first thing they said after giving it a try was that it tastes like a milkshake. I don't know how the brand pulls it off, but man is it tasty. The flavor is exactly like chocolate ice cream and it even has a thick mouthfeel without being dense. It's kind of miraculous. I was almost tempted to freeze it and see what happened. I didn't, but you should definitely give this brand a try, even if you aren't lactose-free.
3. Trader Joe's Chocolate Milk
Trader Joe's Chocolate Milk hands-down blows all of the other grocery store brands out of the water. If you remember, the last generic brand was way back in seventh place, so yeah Trader Joe's has got it going on. It's freaking delicious, but that's not all. It's got texture to boot as well.
Made with fair trade cocoa, Trader Joe's Chocolate Milk has a nice dark color indicative of an abundance of chocolate, so I was excited as soon as I poured myself a glass. After tasting it though, I was even more pleased. It had a deliciously sweet chocolate flavor, as expected, and a fantastic texture thanks to being made with whole milk. It may not be the absolute creamiest chocolate milk of the bunch, but I could tell it was made with quality ingredients from the ground up.
Not all of Trader Joe's brand products are bangers, but the chocolate milk sure is. Get some the next time you swing through and you'll be glad you did. Heck, you may even want to make a special trip to Trader Joe's for it.
2. Kalona SuperNatural Organic Chocolate Milk
Kalona SuperNatural Organic Chocolate Milk earned its second-place spot fair and square. Even if you compare it to Trader Joe's (third place), it's way far ahead of the pack. In fact, if you prioritize organic products, this could easily be the number one chocolate milk brand for you. I thought my number one had it beat though, just not by much.
What makes Kalona SuperNatural Organic Chocolate Milk so special is that you can taste the premium quality. From the chocolate to the milk, it doesn't cut any corners. The label reads "beyond organic beyond delicious," and it isn't lying. Made with whole milk from grass-fed cows, the milk has an incredibly natural yet rich flavor that anyone could love. The same can be said for the chocolate too. As a whole, it's deliciously creamy and there's no shortage of chocolate. I may have a lot of chocolate milk to drink in my fridge right now, but this will be one of the first I finish, that's for sure.
1. Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Whole Milk
The moment I tasted Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Whole Milk I knew it would take the top spot on the list. I had a few more chocolate milks to sample at that point, but the flavors and textures beat everything else I had tried by a million miles. After completing my taste-testing adventure, my initial thought held firm: Promised Land Midnight Chocolate Whole Milk is by far the best brand on the market.
Promised Land's chocolate milk is so chocolatey and rich that even the pickiest drinkers will swoon. It's made with quality whole milk and premium chocolate, and the flavor proved it. Plus, it's extra creamy, so it gave my mouth all the feels. It was so good that I could gulp a pint in seconds flat. I'm in love and I may never buy any other chocolate milk again. Like, watch out — it'll ruin other options for you. It's thick, creamy, and chocolatey in a way I wasn't sure was possible. In fact, it coats the glass more than you want because it makes it hard to drink every last drop. Perfection achieved.
Methodology
Considering how chocolate milk is a fairly basic drink, ranking the 16 brands you find above wasn't easy, but I happily jumped at the opportunity. In order to conquer this task, I tasted each of the brands on the list multiple times. While savoring each brand, I paid close attention to flavor, texture, and overall satisfaction so that I could rank them based on these criteria. I thought about considering price in my ranking criteria too because let's face it — it matters, but I figured when it comes to the best of the best, sometimes it's worth spending a bit more.
For me, the best chocolate milks have a creamy and rich mouthfeel and texture. They also have chocolate to spare. I mean, if you're going to add chocolate to your milk you may as well go all the way, right? The brands that matched my preferences best made it into the top seven spots.