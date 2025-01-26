The Sweet Milk That Belongs In Your Smoothies

Not all strawberry milk is made the same, and it's helpful to consider your options before introducing it into your smoothies. Most strawberry milk is made with added sugar, which isn't always ideal when trying to achieve the naturally sweet and bright taste of a well-made fresh fruit smoothie. If you prefer smoothies blended with no added sugar, but can't find sugar-free strawberry milk, consider making your own.

Making strawberry milk sweetened with nothing but the fruit itself is easier than it sounds. Choose a pack of ripe strawberries at the store and dice them into smaller pieces. Combine the strawberries with milk in a blender until the fruit is emulsified. Pour the milk through a fine mesh strainer into a glass or jug to remove any residual bits of strawberry — et voilà — strawberry milk with no added sugar. Pro tip: Straining isn't necessary if you intend to use the milk solely for blended smoothies.

If you do, however, enjoy sweetened strawberry milk or find that a sugar-free batch isn't flavorful enough, reduce the fruit with water and sugar over heat until it forms a syrup. Then, blend the syrup with milk and strain. This gives you control over how exactly sweet the strawberry milk is. Table sugar isn't the only sweetening agent you can use when making a reduction for strawberry milk. Consider using sugar alternatives like maple syrup, agave nectar, or honey. And, of course, you can always use plant-based milk to make homemade strawberry milk. Whether you buy it from the store or make it from home, a strawberries and cream-inspired smoothie starts with strawberry milk.