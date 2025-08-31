We Asked Pro Chefs About Their Favorite Fast Food French Fries

It's tough to go wrong when it comes to hot, fresh, fast food fries, but we've all got our preferences. Whether you like the thicker-cut fries from Wendy's (maybe even dipped in a Frosty), the classic, super-salty fries from McDonald's, Rally's super-seasoned potato straws of greasy deliciousness, or even the peanut-oil-fried fries from Five Guys, they're all fantastic — but most of us have a fry that's more of a home run than others. Dipping sauces can make a difference too — perhaps you use Chick-fil-A's waffle fries solely as a vehicle for moving Chick-fil-A sauce from the packet to your mouth (we get it).

Chowhound talked to 13 professional chefs to get their takes on the best fast food fries — and we were surprised to see the wide variation in their answers. From those who adore Burger King's spuds to chefs who prefer the super-seasoned fries at Rally's, their answers ran the gamut. Let's dig in and see how the professionals ranked their favorite fries (and whether their picks are different from our top fast food french fry picks).