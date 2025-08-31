We Asked Pro Chefs About Their Favorite Fast Food French Fries
It's tough to go wrong when it comes to hot, fresh, fast food fries, but we've all got our preferences. Whether you like the thicker-cut fries from Wendy's (maybe even dipped in a Frosty), the classic, super-salty fries from McDonald's, Rally's super-seasoned potato straws of greasy deliciousness, or even the peanut-oil-fried fries from Five Guys, they're all fantastic — but most of us have a fry that's more of a home run than others. Dipping sauces can make a difference too — perhaps you use Chick-fil-A's waffle fries solely as a vehicle for moving Chick-fil-A sauce from the packet to your mouth (we get it).
Chowhound talked to 13 professional chefs to get their takes on the best fast food fries — and we were surprised to see the wide variation in their answers. From those who adore Burger King's spuds to chefs who prefer the super-seasoned fries at Rally's, their answers ran the gamut. Let's dig in and see how the professionals ranked their favorite fries (and whether their picks are different from our top fast food french fry picks).
Chef Alan Thompson has fries his way at Burger King
Alan Thompson, head chef at Cassiobury Court, can't get enough of Burger King's fries. "Their fries have a bit more bite to them, and they hold up well with a dip. I'm a traditionalist when it comes to chips, so I go for good old tomato ketchup," he says. While this isn't the most popular choice on our list, there are plenty of people online who fully agree with Thompson.
Chef Chloe Hammond says McDonald's fries reign king
Chloe Hammond, head chef at Asana Lodge, chooses a classic option when she's got a fry craving: She heads straight to McDonald's. "They're thin, salty, and always taste exactly how you expect them to!" Hammond says. Want to recreate the magic of the Golden Arches in your own kitchen? Good news: You can get a similar taste by brining frozen fries at home.
Chef Justin Mosel is all about the dippers
Chef Justin Mosel, executive director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, has a few different favorites, with In-N-Out snagging the top spot. "They are freshly cut, and should you desire, one can request them to be cooked well done or extra crispy." He recommends dipping them in a combination of mayo and In-N-Out's Secret Spread (similar to Thousand Island dressing). Mosel is also a fan of Arby's curly fries dipped in cheddar sauce, and Rubio's Coastal Grill (located in Arizona, California, and Nevada) street fries dipped in spicy arbol sauce.
Chef Kyle Taylor uses fries to scoop Chick-fil-A sauce
Kyle Taylor, founder and chef of He Cooks, also believes the dipping sauce makes the fry. "Chick-fil-A wins this one. Their waffle fries are built to scoop," Taylor says. "I'm a sucker for some Chick-fil-A sauce." Fun fact: Chick-fil-A sauce was invented by a Virginia Chick-fil-A franchise owner, and was officially offered on the Chick-fil-A menu for the first time in 2006.
Chef Roberto Alcocer loves McDonald's fries paired with an In-N-Out burger
Roberto Alcocer, the executive chef at Valle in Oceanside, California, loves a combination of McDonald's and In-N-Out. "When I'm splurging and have time for myself, my go-to combo is fries from McDonald's and then double-double animal style with grilled onions and chopped chilies from In-N-Out," Alcocer says. While this two-trip order requires a bit more time than simply hitting up one fast food joint, we can see how the combination of super salty McDonald's fries and a burger from In-N-Out would hit the spot.
The owner and founder of Fifth Fork kitchen prefers Wendy's
Kimberly L., the owner and founder of Fifth Fork, is partial to Wendy's fries. "They are the perfect thickness and satisfy my guilty fast food pleasure when I dip them in a chocolate Frosty! I am a sucker for a sweet and salty combination," Kimberly says. We get it — the salt on Wendy's fries is a bit different from other fast food restaurants, as Wendy's uses sea salt instead of table salt. The larger granules add depth of flavor.
Chef Brian Walter prefers Five Guys fries — but also misses the old McDonald's fries
Brian Walter, executive chef at 87 Sussex in Jersey City, New Jersey's answer is a little more complicated than some of the others on this list — if he's able to pick any fries from history, he's going with McDonald's fries from 1985 to 1995 (many people prefer pre-1990 McDonald's fries, as they were fried in beef tallow as opposed to the vegetable oil the chain uses today). In today's fast food world, Walter prefers the fresh-cut, peanut-oil-fried fries at Five Guys.
Brandon Dorsky prefers the super seasoned fries at Rally's
Brandon Dorsky, co-owner of California-based bagel business Yeastie Boys and CEO of Fruit Slabs, is a major fan of Rally's (or Checkers, depending on where you live) fries. "They are spiced so righteously you do not even need a dip or a sauce. That said, ketchup, barbecue sauce, or Dave's Hot Chicken Sauce for the dip," Dorsky recommends. Store-bought Rally's fries are also a great fit for stocking your freezer — they turn out crispy-crunchy in the oven.
Chef Britt Rescigno prefers plain, straight-up McDonald's fries
Chef Britt Rescigno, executive chef and owner at Fiamma in Sun Valley, Idaho, puts another tally on the board for McDonald's. "Hands down the best fast food fry is the holy Golden Arches," she says. "I'm a firm believer that the McDonald's fry is by far the best and needs nothing else! Typically, I'm such a saucy girl, but with a Mickey D's fry, it's just perfect on its own."
This pâtissier can't choose between In-N-Out and Shake Shack fries
Adriano Zumbo, word renowned pâtissier, had trouble choosing a favorite fast food french fry, but was able to narrow it down to In-N-Out or Shake Shack. No matter what type of fast food fry you prefer, Zumbo recommends dipping them in soft serve ice cream for a perfect combination of salty and sweet.
Brad Johnson says McDonald's fries come out on top
Brad Johnson, the director of food and beverage at The Queen Baton Rouge Casino, agreed with many other chefs on our list, saying McDonald's fries reign supreme. He recommends pairing McDonald's fries with a fountain coke. Johnson also offered us an insider tip: He says to ask for ketchup from the back, rather than grabbing it from the dispenser out front. "It's a special ketchup blend they use on their burgers and it just hits different than regular ketchup!" If you're looking for something a bit more filling than McDonald's fries, Johnson says that Rally's or Checkers is your best bet. "Their seasoned batter adds a flavorful crisp that pleases the soul," he says.
Chef Tyler Fenton also loves Shake Shack fries
Chef Tyler Fenton, owner and chef at BATA in Tucson, Arizona, is a fan of Shake Shack's fries. "I love the texture of simple crinkle-cut fries with salt," Fenton says. Reviews on Shake Shack's fries are mixed — some on Reddit say that Shake Shack has the best fast food fries on the market (as long as you eat them first so they don't get soggy), while others say that the fries are underwhelming, especially when compared with Shake Shack's top-notch burgers.
Chef Christian J. Houston loves the nostalgia of McDonald's fries
Chef Christian J. Houston, executive chef at Rio Piedra Plantation in South Georgia, agrees with several other chefs we surveyed, with McDonald's scoring his vote. "McDonald's still wins for me — they've nailed that thin, crispy, perfectly salty combo that hits the nostalgia spot. I like to dip them in ranch with just a drop or two of sriracha added for a little heat," Houston says.