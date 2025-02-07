The Chick-Fil-A Sauce That's A Cut Above The Rest
If you're a Chick-fil-A enthusiast, you've likely got your go-to order locked in. And whether you're ordering a chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets (after all, the chain sells some of the best in the fast food business), or waffle fries, you're probably already loyal to one of the restaurant's particular dipping sauces. But how can you be absolutely certain that your dipping sauce of choice is actually the best? By trying them all, of course. Chowhound did just that in our definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A's sauces. From classics like ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard to surprises like Polynesian sauce (similar to sweet-and-sour sauce), we determined which sauce is truly the best of the best.
First, a moment of mourning for the worst sauce of the eight on offer: garden herb ranch. Though ranch dressing is a controversial choice on pizza, burgers, and hot dogs, the sauce is a culinary staple when paired with chicken. Still, in a ranking focused on balanced flavor and a satisfyingly thick texture, Chick-fil-A's ranch fell a bit short. Of course, we're here to hail the victorious classic: Chick-fil-A sauce. With a pleasantly creamy consistency, minimal sweetness, and a mustardy, smoky, and savory flavor, Chick-fil-A sauce is a fan-favorite for a reason. The perfect partner to chicken in all preparations and a friend to all fries, Chick-fil-A's classic condiment should replace any of your old standby sauces.
Where to buy and how to best enjoy the winning Chick-fil-A sauce
If you're unfamiliar with Chick-fil-A sauce (perhaps you've been loyal to honey mustard all your life), this particular condiment is a bit of an enigma. It's not like Thousand Island dressing or In-N-Out's secret sauce, it's its own precise blend of honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch. The fast food chain has kept the exact recipe a secret, but you can either make your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home, stock up at one of the grocery stores that sell it, or buy a bottle on Amazon. But either way, now that you don't have to hoard tiny packets of this perfect sauce in your junk drawer, we can share some of the best ways to serve Chick-fil-A sauce outside of the restaurant itself.
Chick-fil-A sauce has a strong mustard base so it works surprisingly well as a dressing dupe on many homemade salads. Its tangy, mustardy flavor is also a great complement to crisp vegetables, whether raw on a crudité platter or roasted in the oven. Of course, the honey mustard foundation of Chick-fil-A sauce also makes it perfect for pretzels, both huge and soft or small and snackable. The barbecue sauce component of Chick-fil-A's winning sauce makes it a more interesting swap for BBQ classics like baked beans and pulled pork. Plus, its kick of ranch makes the sauce well-suited to dipping scenarios of all kinds alongside mini meatballs, pigs in a blanket, or cauliflower florets.