The Chick-Fil-A Sauce That's A Cut Above The Rest

If you're a Chick-fil-A enthusiast, you've likely got your go-to order locked in. And whether you're ordering a chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets (after all, the chain sells some of the best in the fast food business), or waffle fries, you're probably already loyal to one of the restaurant's particular dipping sauces. But how can you be absolutely certain that your dipping sauce of choice is actually the best? By trying them all, of course. Chowhound did just that in our definitive ranking of Chick-fil-A's sauces. From classics like ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard to surprises like Polynesian sauce (similar to sweet-and-sour sauce), we determined which sauce is truly the best of the best.

First, a moment of mourning for the worst sauce of the eight on offer: garden herb ranch. Though ranch dressing is a controversial choice on pizza, burgers, and hot dogs, the sauce is a culinary staple when paired with chicken. Still, in a ranking focused on balanced flavor and a satisfyingly thick texture, Chick-fil-A's ranch fell a bit short. Of course, we're here to hail the victorious classic: Chick-fil-A sauce. With a pleasantly creamy consistency, minimal sweetness, and a mustardy, smoky, and savory flavor, Chick-fil-A sauce is a fan-favorite for a reason. The perfect partner to chicken in all preparations and a friend to all fries, Chick-fil-A's classic condiment should replace any of your old standby sauces.