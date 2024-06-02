How To Make Fries That Taste Just Like McDonald's

Love them or hate them, McDonald's fries are special. They taste unlike any other fast food fry. One bite, and you know you are eating an order of World "Famous Fries:, and that is by design. McDonald's wants to set itself apart to keep you coming back, but sometimes, you want to enjoy these delicious fries at home. For that, we are here to help.

Looking at McDonald's fries, they seem pretty basic. McDonald's uses common russet potatoes and vegetable oil in its fries. However, there is one secret ingredient that sets them apart — beef flavor. The beef flavor is a throwback to early McDonald's, when the company cut its oil with beef fat as a cost-saving measure. This gave the fries a unique taste that remains popular even after the company switched to vegetable oil. McDonald's adds this extra beef flavor to recreate the delicious taste of tallow, giving its fries a rounded, extra savory flavor.

Since this is not a secret, the good news is that we can help you recreate these fries at home with few ingredients. This is the perfect project for a new cook because we will be using bagged frozen french fries. No cutting or slicing is required! As a bonus, there is a way to get the full flavor without using real beef, which may be just the ticket for those who love McDonald's fries but eat a plant-based diet.

