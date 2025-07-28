The Low-Effort Kitchen Lighting Trend That Adds Instant Elegance
Following a cookbook recipe, taking a picture of the meal you've made, or cleaning the kitchen without getting a headache seems impossible with the wrong lighting. You need to be able to see what you're doing in the kitchen without the room being bright enough to make your head hurt. One way to add creative lighting to the kitchen is by layering. To give you the rundown on layered lighting, Chowhound spoke with Steven Fernandez, an interior design expert and creative director at Residence Supply.
"The layered lighting trend is about incorporating different sources of light in a space so that it feels comfortable and balanced instead of flat or harsh," he says. Fernandez goes on to explain that, "In a room like the kitchen, where most of us spend a lot of time daily, you want that space to feel inviting — not like a workspace you want to escape as soon as you are done."
Layered lighting is about working from biggest to smallest, and there are three categories that represent the layers: ambient, task, and accent. Ambient lighting is the primary light source that illuminates the entire kitchen, task lighting is for peak visibility while working, and accent lighting is decorative. Fernandez explains that the overall ambient kitchen lighting should be soft, while brighter lights are better for tasks around the countertop and stove.
Arranging layered light sources in your kitchen
Starting with the ambient overhead lights, you'll want to choose an adjustable fixture with a dimming setting. Nothing is better than getting to choose your room's desired brightness. Steven Fernandez notes that most kitchens have been installed with cold and sterile lights that cast shadows where you're trying to work. "Opting for a dimmable fixture that softly diffuses the light lets you customize your kitchen for different moments in your day, from coffee in the early morning to a quiet dinner prep at night. It is a single change that will make your kitchen feel better every time you walk into it," he advises.
It's no problem if you can't hire an electrician or install new light fixtures for your kitchen — adding layered lighting can be easy. Fernandez recommends plug-in sconces, under-cabinet lights, and table lamps for relaxed lighting that is practical but doesn't feel like you're standing in a grocery store aisle. And if the overhead light in your kitchen is too jarring and you don't want to invest in a dimmable fixture, then you can either swap the bulb out for a warmer option or leave it off in favor of these additional light sources. Layering is the key to more inviting and functional kitchen space.