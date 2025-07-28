The Low-Effort Kitchen Lighting Trend That Adds Instant Elegance

Following a cookbook recipe, taking a picture of the meal you've made, or cleaning the kitchen without getting a headache seems impossible with the wrong lighting. You need to be able to see what you're doing in the kitchen without the room being bright enough to make your head hurt. One way to add creative lighting to the kitchen is by layering. To give you the rundown on layered lighting, Chowhound spoke with Steven Fernandez, an interior design expert and creative director at Residence Supply.

"The layered lighting trend is about incorporating different sources of light in a space so that it feels comfortable and balanced instead of flat or harsh," he says. Fernandez goes on to explain that, "In a room like the kitchen, where most of us spend a lot of time daily, you want that space to feel inviting — not like a workspace you want to escape as soon as you are done."

Layered lighting is about working from biggest to smallest, and there are three categories that represent the layers: ambient, task, and accent. Ambient lighting is the primary light source that illuminates the entire kitchen, task lighting is for peak visibility while working, and accent lighting is decorative. Fernandez explains that the overall ambient kitchen lighting should be soft, while brighter lights are better for tasks around the countertop and stove.