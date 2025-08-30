10 Tips For Baking With Kids Every Parent Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking with your children is a joy. It's a good feeling knowing you get to teach them the best baking secrets, guide them past those beginner mistakes, and help them develop the oh-so-important but oh-so-disliked chore of cleaning up. Okay, so maybe that last one isn't so great, but it's a package deal, right? Even if all you do is explore Little Debbie snack cake hacks together (would love to try this), it's still fun, relaxed, valuable family time.

The thing about baking with kiddos, though, is that they have no idea what they're doing — and when it comes to tasks that the rest of us have spent a lifetime performing, it can be hard to know what's appropriate and what isn't (the curse of knowledge and all that), especially as it changes with the age of your children. Rather than trying to perfect the baked good itself, therefore, it's better to focus on the journey. What makes baking with kids fun? What helps them learn? Where does safety come in? What are the tricks that keep you on track, minimize mess, and maximize love?

I'm no expert, but I do have an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, and we've been baking together since they could stand up straight. From tiny aprons and baby whisks to today's ability to assign recipes to my children and walk away, I've learned a lot. If you're just starting out, take heart: Any parent can learn to enjoy the process and get good results, too. Let's take a few at 10 of the best tips for baking with kids.