Give Sugar Cookies A Pop Of Flavor And Color With A Box Of Jell-O

If you haven't heard about it yet, a magical thing happens when you add Jell-O to cake mix. The taste and texture are both altered in a way that makes it moist, dense, and even more delicious, with traces of whatever flavor of Jell-O powder you mix in. This same thing happens when you add Jell-O to your favorite sugar cookie or snickerdoodle recipe (or box mix), too. All you need for this tasty, easy treat is your cookie dough (homemade or store-bought) and boxes of Jell-O in your preferred flavors. If you're using a boxed mix for either of these types of cookies, you just need to mix it up with the butter and eggs into a dough first. Separate the dough into equal parts based on how many flavors of Jell-O you want to use. Go for about 2 to 3 tablespoons of Jell-O mix per portion, but you can adjust based on how strong you want the flavors to be.

When making your own sugar cookies, the softness of their texture is often crucial. You can take a peek at how Ree Drummond ensures her sugar cookies are soft every time, and other hacks, tips, and tricks exist across the internet, but Jell-O is an easy way to get the same effect. The gelatin that gives Jell-O it's signature texture also retains moisture well, binding water molecules inside of your batter and keeping your baked treats fresh and moist much longer. So not only do you get unique flavors, but you also get a tender crumb that holds onto its moisture for some time.