9 Myths About Costco You Should Ignore

One understandable myth about Costco is that you must have a membership to shop at its stores. While Costco does operate on a membership model to help keep its prices down, there are several ways to shop without one. For example, you can still access certain services as a non-member. The pharmacy is open to everyone, allowing you to pick up prescriptions, and the optical center offers eye exams without requiring a membership. However, you won't be able to purchase glasses or contacts without signing up.

In some states, you can also purchase alcohol without a Costco card. Costco has a variety of alcohol options under the Kirkland Signature brand, so this is a great way to save some money. To take advantage of Costco's discounted liquor and wine prices, simply let the team member at the entrance know that you're there for alcohol, and they'll explain the process.

If you want the full Costco experience, ask a friend or family member with a membership to bring you along as each member can bring up to two guests. Another workaround is the Costco Shop Card (essentially a gift card) that allows non-members to shop on their own. Just have a member load one for you, and you can browse the aisles freely.

Don't know anyone with a card? Delivery services like DoorDash and Instacart give you another option. Non-members can place orders through their apps without showing a membership card, though keep in mind that a surcharge may apply.