The Best Way To Order A Costco Food Court Hot Dog To Enjoy It On The Go

Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog and drink combo is the food court's most popular item, and Costco food court fans love that the price has remained unchanged for decades. What's more, the hot dog has gotten better and bigger, something that's the opposite of most food outlets, with fast food prices around the world sharply rising.

However, while other Costco food court staples like the pizza or the rotisserie chicken come packaged and ready to take away, and there's a neat cardboard box hack for carrying large food court orders, things with the hot dog aren't that simple. Sure, you get a paper bag to wrap the sandwich in, but this completely disregards the condiments. If you add them on and then pack the hot dog, you will likely unwrap a splattered mess. Plus, if you layer all the condiments, they get mashed together when the hot dog is packed, and it just isn't the same as having separate layers of ketchup and mustard.

While Costco outlets started using condiment packets in favor of dispensers during the COVID-19 pandemic, some outlets have now returned to the dispensers of ketchup, mustard, and relish. One might think the packets are a better option if you plan on taking your hot dog with you instead of eating it in the food court, and if you're taking the hot dog home, they are. However, if you want to enjoy it on the go, one TikTok has the solution: disposable cups. Simply ask for them when picking up your hot dog, and add a squirt of condiment in each. Now you have a fresh, un-messy hot dog that you can dip into your condiment of choice on the go!