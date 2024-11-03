Bulgur Vs Couscous: What's The Difference?

In Mediterranean and Middle Eastern pantries, bulgur and couscous are two staples that appear strikingly alike — but that's as far as the similarities go. When you delve into their respective origins, preparation methods, and nutritional profiles, they couldn't be more different. Both are made from wheat, but whereas bulgur is a type of cracked wheat that has been parboiled, couscous is actually a type of pasta and not a grain, contrary to popular belief. Bulgur's preparation method renders a distinct nuttiness to the grain, making it a perfect base for quintessential dishes in Middle Eastern cuisine, like tabbouleh.

On the other hand, couscous essentially consists of steamed balls of semolina flour which produces its characteristic, pasta-like chew. Couscous is most familiar to North African cuisine where it's often served with spiced, savory stews as it readily absorbs the aromas, infusing each bite with bursts of rich flavors. Owing to their unique properties, bulgur and couscous are suitable choices for different recipes depending on the desired outcome of the dish.