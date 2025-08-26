How McDonald's Value Menus Have Changed Through The Years

Yes, as wise parents have said since the dawn of fast food, you certainly do have food at home. But sometimes the heady mix of carbs, salt, and a healthy modicum of guilt is just too much to resist when we drive past those famous golden arches. You always know exactly what you're going to get, how it'll look, and most importantly how it'll satisfy your junk food cravings. It would be a mistake, however, even in these days of near-hyper inflation, to forget the biggest draw of all: McDonald's offers amazing value.

Mickey D's has made it a bit harder to find that value since the rise of the app and the death of the Dollar Menu's golden age, but it's still one of the most reliable options for the price no matter where you happen to be. From breakfast burritos and hash browns to Quarter Pounders and Big Macs to triple thick shakes and McFlurrys, (and of course, gloriously crispy shoestring fries) the deals at McDonald's have remained fast food staples since the restaurant first took off. But oh boy have the deals changed since the halcyon 1950s, when a dollar could buy you and yours a decadent feast.