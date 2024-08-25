In The 1950s You Could Buy McDonald's Entire Menu For Under $2

In 1940, brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald established a barbecue restaurant in San Bernardino, California they called simply "McDonald's." Originally offering things like barbecued pork, chili, and ham and beans, they changed their model in 1948, after the brothers noticed burgers were the most popular item on the menu. Following a three-month closure for remodeling, they reopened with a nine-item menu featuring a burger that cost just 15 cents.

In fact, all the items on the menu cost less than a quarter, which was inexpensive even for the time. The cheapest item on their original barbecue menu was a coffee for just 5 cents, and the most expensive was a barbecued plate or a hamburger steak for 60 cents. While the price of coffee under the new model doubled at a whopping 10 cents, dessert was a 20-cent vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake. A year later, in 1949, McDonald's legendary french fries replaced potato chips on the menu at 10 cents per serving.

The McDonald brothers were able to offer this refreshed menu at such reasonable prices due to their new Speedee Service System. Inspired by Ford Motor Company's assembly lines, this system allowed workers to crank out hamburgers and cheeseburgers very quickly. Once made, the burgers were placed under warming lamps so they were ready when customers arrived. This meant customers could drive away with a full meal just minutes after ordering. Ultimately, this model thrived and eventually led to thousands of McDonald's locations opening worldwide.

