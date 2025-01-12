The Secret Behind McDonald's Apple Pie's Irresistible Taste

Of the many iconic McDonald's menu items, there are a few that are so flavorful that customers may find themselves scratching their heads, guessing at what their secrets might be. In the case of the gooey, buttery, flakey and irresistible apple pie, it turns out that the real mystery is just how much of that hero ingredient the Golden Arches manages to pack into a single little handheld treat (although the sprinkle of baked-on sugar doesn't hurt either).

The apples for this iconic dessert are entirely sourced from United States growers, and while home bakers may rely on one or two varieties, Mickey D's goes for a whopping six different types: Golden Delicious, Fuji, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, and Ida Red apples. Beyond that, McDonald's doesn't rely on thickeners like cornstarch or all-purpose flour like some pie producers do, but instead on dehydrated apple powder. This means that every bite has extra apple-y flavor packed in rather than the wheat-y or even gummy taste that other agents can leave behind.

The recipe for this ultra-successful fast food pie is a solidly apple-forward ingredient list. (That said, if you've ever wondered whether McDonald's apple pies are really vegan, the answer is nuanced and there may be caveats.) But this deliciously nostalgic creation has had an evolution over time, too.