The Secret Behind McDonald's Apple Pie's Irresistible Taste
Of the many iconic McDonald's menu items, there are a few that are so flavorful that customers may find themselves scratching their heads, guessing at what their secrets might be. In the case of the gooey, buttery, flakey and irresistible apple pie, it turns out that the real mystery is just how much of that hero ingredient the Golden Arches manages to pack into a single little handheld treat (although the sprinkle of baked-on sugar doesn't hurt either).
The apples for this iconic dessert are entirely sourced from United States growers, and while home bakers may rely on one or two varieties, Mickey D's goes for a whopping six different types: Golden Delicious, Fuji, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, and Ida Red apples. Beyond that, McDonald's doesn't rely on thickeners like cornstarch or all-purpose flour like some pie producers do, but instead on dehydrated apple powder. This means that every bite has extra apple-y flavor packed in rather than the wheat-y or even gummy taste that other agents can leave behind.
The recipe for this ultra-successful fast food pie is a solidly apple-forward ingredient list. (That said, if you've ever wondered whether McDonald's apple pies are really vegan, the answer is nuanced and there may be caveats.) But this deliciously nostalgic creation has had an evolution over time, too.
A fast food treat with real history
The first McDonald's apple pie was served in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1960, and while today you can find a number of sweet finishes for your fast food meal (including a variety of McFlurries around the world), this was the very first of the McDonald's desserts (although it wasn't until eight years later that it rolled out across the country). In 1992, the chain changed their process, going from a classic deep-fried pie to a baked version, but you can recreate the unique taste of this early days version with one extra step. The Golden Arches changed the pie yet again in 2018 (after a few years of testing in certain markets), switching from diced apples to sliced, streamlining the ingredient list, and switching to a lattice crust.
In recent years, the restaurant chain has capitalized on the popularity of these pies, branching out with offerings like lemon and strawberry and crème, and even jumping onto flavor trends like its seasonal pumpkin and creme variation. Internationally, fans can find pineapple or corn pies, blueberry cheesecake, and even banana, depending on the market (adding to the list of menu items you should try when traveling). But no matter where you get your hands on this handheld treat, you can expect major flavor along with a strong dose of nostalgia.