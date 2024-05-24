Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock Dies Days After Film's 20th Anniversary

Following the release of "Super Size Me," the fast food industry rebranded itself as being healthier, which prompted Morgan Spurlock to once again turn his gaze on these corporations with his 2017 sequel "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!" In the documentary, he dives into the complexities of the U.S. chicken industry and fast food corporations' deceptive practices by starting his own fast food restaurant. These days, the industry is booming and the pendulum has swung back to the other side with heftier items like Burger King's Triple Whopper and the December 2023 McDonald's announcement that it would be making its burgers bigger.

In 2017, at the start of the #MeToo movement, Spurlock penned a blog post in which he admitted to having been accused of rape in college, being involved in a sexual harassment suit, and being a serial philanderer. He also wrote of his own childhood abuse and shared that he had been overconsuming alcohol since the age of 13. This last revelation gave rise to speculation in The Wall Street Journal and elsewhere that the liver issues that arose during "Super Size Me" may not have been entirely related to his fast food diet.

Ultimately, Spurlock's career as a muckraking documentary filmmaker had a lasting impact on American culture. "Film is such a powerful medium," he told Mother Jones in 2004. "It can really affect change; you can affect so many different people in different ways."

