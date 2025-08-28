This Summer Fruit Is A Perfect Complement To Tomato Salad (And It's Not Peaches)

If you're not adding fruits to your salads, you're really missing out. Especially in a refreshing summer salad or grain bowl, the inclusion of fresh fruit brings a delectable sweetness to complement the other savory components of the dish. Plus, given that summer is the season for juicy, fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes to shine in your salads, why wouldn't you want to take things to the next level with a touch of fruity sweetness to balance their delicate, tart notes? The first fruit that might come to mind is peaches, and that isn't a surprise. Not only are peaches a succulent swap for tomatoes in a Caprese salad, but the duo is a classic summertime pairing. However, there is another stone fruit that deserves to share the spotlight with tomatoes that you probably didn't know about, until now.

Plums and tomatoes at first might seem like an unusual combination, but upon first taste, you'll be convinced to add the combo to your summer salad rotation. Plums are not only an underrated fruit in the world of baked goods, but also as flavorsome additions to salads, as their juicy sweetness adeptly complements the natural tang of tomatoes. In addition to homemade salads, you can also add plums to brighten up those store-bought bagged salads lying in your fridge. So, the next time it's plum season and you're at the grocery store or local farmers' market, make sure to pick out some perfectly ripe plums with that box of tomatoes. For an additional upgrade, grill the fruit before adding it to the salad. The grilling adds depths of complex flavor that make an otherwise basic tomato salad taste more gourmet.