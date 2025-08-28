This Summer Fruit Is A Perfect Complement To Tomato Salad (And It's Not Peaches)
If you're not adding fruits to your salads, you're really missing out. Especially in a refreshing summer salad or grain bowl, the inclusion of fresh fruit brings a delectable sweetness to complement the other savory components of the dish. Plus, given that summer is the season for juicy, fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes to shine in your salads, why wouldn't you want to take things to the next level with a touch of fruity sweetness to balance their delicate, tart notes? The first fruit that might come to mind is peaches, and that isn't a surprise. Not only are peaches a succulent swap for tomatoes in a Caprese salad, but the duo is a classic summertime pairing. However, there is another stone fruit that deserves to share the spotlight with tomatoes that you probably didn't know about, until now.
Plums and tomatoes at first might seem like an unusual combination, but upon first taste, you'll be convinced to add the combo to your summer salad rotation. Plums are not only an underrated fruit in the world of baked goods, but also as flavorsome additions to salads, as their juicy sweetness adeptly complements the natural tang of tomatoes. In addition to homemade salads, you can also add plums to brighten up those store-bought bagged salads lying in your fridge. So, the next time it's plum season and you're at the grocery store or local farmers' market, make sure to pick out some perfectly ripe plums with that box of tomatoes. For an additional upgrade, grill the fruit before adding it to the salad. The grilling adds depths of complex flavor that make an otherwise basic tomato salad taste more gourmet.
Elevate your summer salad with different dressings and toppings
Salads can feel incomplete without toppings for textural contrast and a dressing to bring it all together. For a basic tomato and plum salad, you can keep it simple with a drizzle of good-quality olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and fresh herbs, but for added flavor, infused oils are the way to go. You can also get creative with homemade vinaigrettes. If you went overboard with the plums and have some that are overripe, turn them into a dressing and drizzle that over your tomato salad. Fancy a citrusy zing? All you need is lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make Ina Garten's favorite lemon vinaigrette to liven up the tomatoes and plums. Just remember that when making your own dressing, it's important to get the ratio of the key ingredients right so you don't ruin the result of your labor.
For the spice fiends, bring some heat to a cooling tomato-plum salad by incorporating hot sauce into your dressing. The sweet and spicy flavor combination needs more recognition in the realm of salads. To pair the subtle spice with added crunch that contrasts the soft juiciness of ripe plums and tomatoes, use condiments like Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch. Speaking of crunch, toasted nuts are an excellent topping that also delivers healthy fats in every bite, while roasted chickpeas are a protein-packed replacement for conventional croutons. Another fun idea is to make a batch of crispy rice topping for your salad, which adds a toasted, nutty flavor to the mix. Switching things up with your choice of dressings and toppings is a great way to bring more variety into your new favorite salad all summer long.