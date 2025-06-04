The Underrated Fruit That's Perfect To Bake Into Desserts Once It Becomes Overripe

While you may, at first, be disappointed to find overripe plums in your cupboard, they are actually a very versatile ingredient. Sure -– roasting them is one way to draw out those natural flavors, but they're also ideal for turning into puree. All you have to do is roast the plums in maple syrup, peel off the skin, and blend until smooth. Then, you have a delectable topping for oatmeal, toast, or cheesecake.

Plum puree is more viscous than plum sauce, and tangier than jam, and it's good for you as well, containing plenty of fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and vitamin C. If you have more of a savory tooth, why not experiment with adding the puree to a lamb tagine or dishing it up alongside roasted pork (rather than the more classic pairing of apple sauce). In some instances, you can even use it as a substitute for oil or butter, due to its high moisture content.

The possibilities with overripe plums are endless. Chopped and mixed, they taste great in a chutney; infused in vodka, they create a sour and sweet homemade liquor. You can also mix them with spices for BBQ sauce, or, of course, macerate, mill, and cook them for several jars of jam. When fall rolls around, there's no shortage of ways to use up your overripe plums. You could even whip up an entire plum-themed feast, complete with drinks, savory dishes, and, of course, desserts to finish.