How To Choose Perfect Plums Every Time

Plums, for all their sweetness and sunset colors, are a sure sign that fall has arrived. Sure, they show up as early as June, but by the time September rolls in, it's peak season for plums to be baked in pies, blended in chutneys, or paired with cottage cheese. Nearly 95% of America's plums come from California, and with varieties ranging from the leafy Greengage to the blood-red Santa Rosa to the popular purplish Victoria, there's a lot of variety to work with. But only if you know how to pick them.

Whether you're perusing the aisles of the grocery store or exploring your local farmer's market, keep an eye out for firm but not rock-hard plums. Avoid anything that looks bruised, wrinkled, or brown, as those fruits are likely overripe, and may even be rotting inside. A key place to check is the flower end (the bottom of the fruit). Press gently, and it should give a little. But too much, and you might end up with a gooey mess.

Before they reach the shelf, plums are stored in cool spaces to delay ripening, which is why they can feel firm at the store. A reliable way to check if your plum's ready is to give it a sniff. A ripe plum will have a fruity aroma. On the other hand, unripe plums smell of, well, nothing. Another underrated tip: pick it up. A ripe plum should feel heavy in your palm. If it's too light, chances are it's losing moisture. And don't be afraid if your fruit has a white, dusty coating. This is actually natural. It's called 'wax bloom', and you can just wipe it off before eating — simple.