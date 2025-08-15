Your Store-Bought Bagged Salad Just Got A Glow-Up Thanks To This Tip
Do you ever find yourself staring at a salad and wondering, "Why don't I eat more salads?" The feeling may hit if the dish in front of you is topped with a variety of palate-pleasing elements like protein-packed chicken, juicy berries, toasted nuts, and interesting cheeses. But it can seem difficult to recreate a stellar salad at home, particularly if you're seeking to emulate a favorite restaurant salad. One easy way to improve your store-bought salad is to incorporate fruit. "It can add a sweet counterpoint to the overall savory flavor of the dish," says Gen La Rocca, chef and owner of Two Cloves Kitchen and Meal Planning Pro, a meal planning site devoted to improving gut health. "Depending on the fruit," she told Chowhound in an exclusive chat, "it can also add a textural element. For example, ripe berries, oranges, and plums can add a softer texture, while apples and pears can add crunch."
Keep both texture and flavor in mind when deciding which fruit to add to your salad. La Rocca recommends choosing complementary ingredients, which doesn't mean ingredients that are similar, but ones that provide a pleasing contrast. "For example, a sweet fruit would pair well with a spicy or smoky ingredient," she says. "You are always looking for balance in food." Without this balance, she explains, a dish risks becoming boring.
Common salad and fruit pairings
It's always nice to find a new bagged salad option; however, there are a few time-tested classics. Gen La Rocca has some specific fruit-pairing recommendations for these, starting with a tip for Caesar salad. "Caesar salad is known for its rich, savory flavor," she says. "I would recommend adding fresh figs or roasted grapes — fruits that add subtle sweetness without overpowering the salty elements of the salad." On the other hand, something with smokier flavors, like a Southwestern/Tex-Mex salad, could benefit from some brighter, bolder flavors like mango or pineapple. An Asian sesame salad is a great place to use up some ripe pears or sliced oranges.
However, when it comes to adding fruit to Greek salad, La Rocca recommends a light hand. "It's known for its briny, bold, acidic flavor," she says. "If adding fruit, something like thinly sliced green apple would be a good choice for the tart, crunchy profile of the salad." But because Greek salad typically contains tomato — technically a fruit — La Rocca says the fruit element is already taken care of.
But adding fruit as a salad topping isn't the only way to incorporate it into your salad. If you've got some overripe fruit you need to use up, turn it into a vinaigrette. "Just blend the fruit with olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and a touch of mustard or honey for a vibrant dressing," says La Rocca. For an even bolder flavor, consider roasting the fruit first. Grapes or stone fruits like peaches are some of her favorite salad additions to roast.