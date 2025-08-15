Your Store-Bought Bagged Salad Just Got A Glow-Up Thanks To This Tip

It's always nice to find a new bagged salad option; however, there are a few time-tested classics. Gen La Rocca has some specific fruit-pairing recommendations for these, starting with a tip for Caesar salad. "Caesar salad is known for its rich, savory flavor," she says. "I would recommend adding fresh figs or roasted grapes — fruits that add subtle sweetness without overpowering the salty elements of the salad." On the other hand, something with smokier flavors, like a Southwestern/Tex-Mex salad, could benefit from some brighter, bolder flavors like mango or pineapple. An Asian sesame salad is a great place to use up some ripe pears or sliced oranges.

However, when it comes to adding fruit to Greek salad, La Rocca recommends a light hand. "It's known for its briny, bold, acidic flavor," she says. "If adding fruit, something like thinly sliced green apple would be a good choice for the tart, crunchy profile of the salad." But because Greek salad typically contains tomato — technically a fruit — La Rocca says the fruit element is already taken care of.

But adding fruit as a salad topping isn't the only way to incorporate it into your salad. If you've got some overripe fruit you need to use up, turn it into a vinaigrette. "Just blend the fruit with olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and a touch of mustard or honey for a vibrant dressing," says La Rocca. For an even bolder flavor, consider roasting the fruit first. Grapes or stone fruits like peaches are some of her favorite salad additions to roast.