What's The Best Mint To Use For Homemade Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream?

There are many riffs off of mint chocolate chip ice cream, like dairy-free versions and recipes that use crushed peppermint candy. It's served in a bowl or in an epic ice cream sandwich. And there's that debate about whether it has to be green. But a great batch of mint chocolate chip ice cream does have a few signature qualities — most importantly, every bite must be minty.

Tyler Malek's tip for evenly flavored ice cream is to add mint oil into the ice cream base just before putting it into the machine. "That way you ensure it gets fully emulsified into the ice cream and you get a pure mint flavor through and through," he said. You'll want a rockstar recipe for an ice cream base you can use as a starting point, like a vanilla ice cream (make it Philadelphia-style if you want to skip the eggs). Or, take a page from Salt & Straw's cookbook: "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams" and use the ice cream shop's recipe for a base.

"At Salt and Straw, our position is that if you have a really, really great base recipe, then you can be as creative as you want with flavors and mix ins," Malek said. "We've created our famous 17% butter fat ice cream base, which is really simple to use. You can make an unlimited amount of flavors based off of that one recipe. It's also probably the most simple to make at home."