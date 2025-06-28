Transform Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into A Showstopping Treat With Just 2 Ingredients
Likely an uncommon addition to your daily grocery list, more so an every now and then treat — store-bought cookie dough might be the stand out ingredient your picnic or potluck contribution is needing. This type of dough, which appears in the form of rolls and sheets, is easy to pass up as unsubstantial. You may find that you generally gloss over the selection of pre-made cookie dough during your weekly shop ... But maybe it's worth that second glance.
This overlooked champion of the sweet treat variety is very customizable — all it takes is a bit of re-imagination and a solid recipe, like our triple chocolate chunk Pizookie. Though in this case, it's even easier to make a Pizookie when you opt for pre-made dough — and with the sheer amount of variety there is nowadays, there's no reason not to try this new way of enjoying this classic handheld dessert.
What you'll find is that it only takes two additions to make this purchase interactive and fun — that being, chocolate chips and ice cream. For those who have yet to explore the possibilities of this offering of premade doughs scattered across the chilled section of grocery stores, it may be a little intimidating to know which is the best option. We've made it easy for you and created a lineup of the best and worst store-bought cookie dough, to save you time and assist in the creation of the best possible outcome. With so many varieties and brands on the market these days, you can shift between sugar cookie, brownie dough, peanut butter, to double chocolate, allowing infinite ways to customize this sweet treat.
There are infinite ways to elevate your recipe
Noting that this treat idea is relatively simple, getting the right dough and toppings is imperative to an standout final product. We think it best to be playful when planning the types of ingredient additions you'll be popping on top. When it comes to ice cream options, it is endless: consider mint, butter pecan, bing cherry, or even Reese's to balance the warmth of your fresh baked Pizookie. If you want to go a more savory and sweet route, caramel chocolate chips and nuts may be your best bet. Finishing this off with some caramel swirl ice cream and a bit of chocolate drizzle will add textural excitement to the variety of flavors you'd bring to this new classic. You could also utilize a more neutral base like sugar cookie dough. Consider adding macadamia nuts, shredded coconut, and white chocolate morsels to round off a scoop of vanilla if you wanted to go a more tropical route.
If the concept of a pizza-cookie isn't selling you, there are plenty of other ways to make the most of your store-bought cookie dough. Stuffed cookies, for example, are a great way to make use of store-bought dough — don't forget to throw some ice cream and chocolate chips on top to keep it exciting. This recipe combines your favorite selection of in store treats, allowing brand new ways to enjoy these pantry staples.
Ultimately, the exploration that waits on the other side of your pre-made cookie dough is limitless, and able to be elevated for near any occasion. Whether it be for your child's 5th birthday party or baked into small cookie cups with delicate toppings to be served as a dessert at your aunt's 50th wedding anniversary, store-bought cookie dough can quickly become much more than a standard chocolate chip and milk situation. Like we said, the combinations are endless, which makes this overlooked grocery store staple something you may just end up going out of your way for on your next visit.