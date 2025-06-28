Transform Store-Bought Cookie Dough Into A Showstopping Treat With Just 2 Ingredients

Likely an uncommon addition to your daily grocery list, more so an every now and then treat — store-bought cookie dough might be the stand out ingredient your picnic or potluck contribution is needing. This type of dough, which appears in the form of rolls and sheets, is easy to pass up as unsubstantial. You may find that you generally gloss over the selection of pre-made cookie dough during your weekly shop ... But maybe it's worth that second glance.

This overlooked champion of the sweet treat variety is very customizable — all it takes is a bit of re-imagination and a solid recipe, like our triple chocolate chunk Pizookie. Though in this case, it's even easier to make a Pizookie when you opt for pre-made dough — and with the sheer amount of variety there is nowadays, there's no reason not to try this new way of enjoying this classic handheld dessert.

What you'll find is that it only takes two additions to make this purchase interactive and fun — that being, chocolate chips and ice cream. For those who have yet to explore the possibilities of this offering of premade doughs scattered across the chilled section of grocery stores, it may be a little intimidating to know which is the best option. We've made it easy for you and created a lineup of the best and worst store-bought cookie dough, to save you time and assist in the creation of the best possible outcome. With so many varieties and brands on the market these days, you can shift between sugar cookie, brownie dough, peanut butter, to double chocolate, allowing infinite ways to customize this sweet treat.