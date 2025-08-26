The Walmart Bakery Item That's Not Worth Spending Your Money On

There's no doubt that Walmart has a ton of selection and some pretty sweet deals. After all, you don't become the largest grocery store chain in the United States through sheer luck, especially given the fact that Walmart sells much more than groceries. However, for every amazing buy at Walmart, there's one to be avoided. This is true with its house brand, Great Value, which has a number of items to keep out of your cart — it's also the unfortunate reality when it comes to Walmart's bakery department.

A warm, buttery croissant in the morning is an appealing idea, but that's not what you're going to get from Walmart's Marketside all-butter croissants. In a ranking of nine Walmart bakery items, these substantially large croissants limped into last place because they fail to be anything you want from a croissant. There isn't a trace of the flakiness, crispiness, or tastiness you'd expect from these baked goods. Of course, you were never going to get boulangerie-esque croissants from the packages in Walmart, but it's still disappointing when the same bakery is producing cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins without any issue.