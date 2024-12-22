Why It's Considered A Faux Pas To Top Your Croissant With A Classic Condiment

Ah, the joy that comes from biting into a warm, flaky croissant. It has everything to excite your taste buds — a buttery inside, a crispy crust, and a distinct savory, yet delicately sweet flavor. Whether you enjoy it as a vessel for your breakfast ham and cheese sandwich or simply on its own, there's no wrong way to eat a croissant, right?

Well, as it turns out, there are more than a few opinions on the matter. According to some etiquette experts, topping your croissant with butter is a major faux pas. Sure, it might seem redundant to add butter to an already butter-infused pastry, but that hasn't stopped anyone from indulging in the rich practice. But one British etiquette expert took to TikTok to make his feelings on the matter known. According to William Hanson, there's only one right way to consume a croissant, and that's with jam or marmalade.

In his brief video, Hanson states you should not dunk it in your coffee or hot chocolate ("even though they may do that in France"), and definitely no added butter. Simply put, butter on butter is a manners no-no. However, Hanson's opinion is not shared by everyone. The French tend to believe that croissants are strictly to be enjoyed at breakfast dipped into a warm beverage, but they do share the notion that adding butter is improper. Meanwhile, Elaine Swann, a U.S.-based food etiquette expert, says this is a matter of taste, not etiquette. In other words, buttering your croissant may provoke mixed emotions.