Ina Garten Loves This Kitchen Appliance So Much, She Thinks It Should Get Its Own Holiday

Ina Garten always exemplifies excellence, but she also won't eschew a valid shortcut. Store-bought is, after all, fine. Sometimes. And what the food processor does, it does fast. In the Food Network clip, Garten tells the viewer about her thwarted plans for roasted Brussels sprouts, which take some effort to clean and prep, not to mention actually cook.

Garten had totally run out of time, perhaps indexing a party-hosting faux pas, before realizing that she'd need a backup plan for these divisive greens. She'd slice and sauté them instead. But all that knifework would be a lengthy labor too. The food processor's slicing disk, instead, would get those babies down to size in a matter of seconds, versus the several minutes one might toil over the cutting board, not to mention while tempting fate with a mandoline. A love affair was born. Garten ultimately cooked the thinly sliced sprouts in oil and butter and drizzled them with balsamic vinegar, for anyone running down the dinner clock at home.

