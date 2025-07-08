When Shopping For A New Food Processor, Don't Overlook This Underestimated Spec
With the amount of prepping involved in cooking, even a simple three-ingredient aglio e olio can be a nightmare to do. But with a trusty food processor that can perform a clean cut with just a button, the task that would've taken several minutes can be done in a few seconds. When hunting down a new one for your kitchen, you don't have to solely rely on the best food processors according to reviews. You'd also want to consider its motor strength — an underrated spec — because a strong one can handle almost any challenge. If the appliance has a weak motor, it might even overheat when you load it with hard ingredients, which isn't economical to restore to its pristine condition. Plus, it might not even cut your ingredients evenly, so what's the point?
Generally, you'd want to look for a food processor with ½ to 1 ½ horsepower, which gets the job done if you're just shredding garlic and onions. It's still quite strong, and it can do most tasks that one would require of food processors; however, if you plan on tossing in a copious amount of ingredients, it might be best to rely on medium-duty ones with 1 ½ to 2 ½ horsepower. This also works best if you're working with dough or want a more fluid consistency. Meanwhile, if you're in the food business, you need a high-duty one with three to five horsepower.
Other things that make a food processor your trusty sidekick in the kitchen
Aside from its strength, you'd also want to pay attention to a food processor's features. A big tube will make putting ingredients in much easier, especially if you're working with oversized bits. After all, you're using a food processor because you don't want to go through the hassle of cutting the bits into smaller pieces. You'd also want to check for its speed settings, preferably one with a pulse option that you usually need to consistently press. It's handy if you want to easily turn off the appliance once your ingredients reach the desired consistency, and if you want quick-fire paces for soft produce like onions. Depending on how your tasks in the kitchen look, it's also important to keep in mind the accessories it comes with, especially the different kinds of discs and blades. For instance, a Sabatier blade is an all-around tool that can purée, chop, mix, and more.
Beyond knowing the things that make your food processor turn you into a prepping pro, it also helps to know how to clean your food processor. But you can also consider models that are easy to tidy up. Taking note of the controls, especially one with a touchpad, can do the trick. While a model with buttons is great for its hassle-free appeal, it might be tough to wipe its nooks and crannies if there's any spillage.