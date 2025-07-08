When Shopping For A New Food Processor, Don't Overlook This Underestimated Spec

With the amount of prepping involved in cooking, even a simple three-ingredient aglio e olio can be a nightmare to do. But with a trusty food processor that can perform a clean cut with just a button, the task that would've taken several minutes can be done in a few seconds. When hunting down a new one for your kitchen, you don't have to solely rely on the best food processors according to reviews. You'd also want to consider its motor strength — an underrated spec — because a strong one can handle almost any challenge. If the appliance has a weak motor, it might even overheat when you load it with hard ingredients, which isn't economical to restore to its pristine condition. Plus, it might not even cut your ingredients evenly, so what's the point?

Generally, you'd want to look for a food processor with ½ to 1 ½ horsepower, which gets the job done if you're just shredding garlic and onions. It's still quite strong, and it can do most tasks that one would require of food processors; however, if you plan on tossing in a copious amount of ingredients, it might be best to rely on medium-duty ones with 1 ½ to 2 ½ horsepower. This also works best if you're working with dough or want a more fluid consistency. Meanwhile, if you're in the food business, you need a high-duty one with three to five horsepower.