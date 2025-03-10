14 Best Food Processors, According To Reviews

The first household food processors debuted in Paris in 1971. Two years later, American inventor Carl Sontheimer unveiled his own version called the Cuisinart. This handy little machine caught the eye of culinary experts like Julia Child and James Beard, and sales began to rise until the food processor became a staple of many homes. Today, several brands make their own models of food processors, but some are much better than others.

The biggest benefit to food processors is that they're a huge time-saver; they can slice and dice in seconds, much faster than it takes to manually chop with a knife. Many also have the option to puree, making them able complete many of the same tasks as a blender. These devices are also great for those with disabilities that cause weakness or instability in the hands, as it reduces the need for them to manually chop their food. Heck, a food processor is also an easy way to make butter. If you're in the market for one of these handy-dandy appliances, we've got you covered; we scoured reviews across the web to bring you the best food processors available today.