14 Best Food Processors, According To Reviews

The first household food processors debuted in Paris in 1971. Two years later, American inventor Carl Sontheimer unveiled his own version called the Cuisinart. This handy little machine caught the eye of culinary experts like Julia Child and James Beard, and sales began to rise until the food processor became a staple of many homes. Today, several brands make their own models of food processors, but some are much better than others.
The biggest benefit to food processors is that they're a huge time-saver; they can slice and dice in seconds, much faster than it takes to manually chop with a knife. Many also have the option to puree, making them able complete many of the same tasks as a blender. These devices are also great for those with disabilities that cause weakness or instability in the hands, as it reduces the need for them to manually chop their food. Heck, a food processor is also an easy way to make butter. If you're in the market for one of these handy-dandy appliances, we've got you covered; we scoured reviews across the web to bring you the best food processors available today.
Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor and Manual Food Chopper
Most of the time, when people think of food processors, they picture blender-esque motorized machines. And these are often great, but sometimes, it's nice to find something that doesn't require electricity to function.
Enter the Zyliss Easy Pull Food Processor and Manual Food Chopper. Zyliss is a Swiss brand that's been making stylish and handy kitchen gadgets, cookware, cutlery, and bakeware since the 1950s, and nothing exemplifies that more than this manual food processor. With a simple pull of the handle, the slicing begins. The more times you pull, the finer it chops; pull five times for a restaurant-worthy salsa or 12 for a smoothie.
Reviewers love this manual food processor, saying it works and is even kind of fun to operate. They love that it doesn't require electricity, making it perfect for camping trips. Customers also say it's easy to use as well and convenient to store. The biggest complaint from users seems to be with the lid, which can be tricky to clean and has a tendency to trap water when washing.
Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor
It's no surprise that Cuisinart ends up on this list a few times — after all, when the company was founded in 1971, its whole purpose was to make food processors. Today, the brand manufactures a variety of kitchen products, including air fryers, toaster ovens, and microwaves, as well as bakeware, cookware, and cutlery. But food processors are still the star of the show, and Cuisinart has over a dozen food processors on the market today.
Of these, the Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor is a crowd favorite. The 14-cup work bowl includes a handle and the lid has a large pusher and sleeve assembly. With a 720-watt motor and two blade options, this food processor can handle almost anything. All parts except the motorized base are machine washable. This model also comes with a spatula and recipe booklet and in multiple colors: white, black, copper, cream, light gray, navy, stainless steel, umber, and white with gold.
Reviewers say that this food processor works great and makes quick work of anything they put into it. They also say that it's relatively quiet but still powerful, and surprisingly heavy. Most say that the machine is built well and durable, but a few balk at the price, which, at about $250, is pricier than some of the more comprehensive Ninja systems.
Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor
In 2009, Shark — as in the brand best known for vacuums — decided to expand to kitchen appliances and launched the Ninja brand. At the height of the juicing and smoothie trends of the time, Ninja blenders were the go-to option. It's no surprise then that the brand also makes food processors; the two appliances are basically siblings. Ninja also makes a variety of other countertop appliances, beverage makers, and frozen treat makers, but the blenders and food processors are still what it's known for.
The Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor is a lot simpler than many of the blender/processor systems Ninja offers because it's only meant to be used as a food processor. It does this job well, offering four Auto-iQ intelligent preset programs and three speed options to perfectly process in just one touch; it even does dough. It includes a 9-cup bowl with a handle and 1,000 watts of power, and all parts except the base are dishwasher safe.
Customers list a lot to love about this food processor. They say it's powerful and can cut evenly through pretty much anything, but despite that, it's still relatively quiet. Reviewers also like that it's easy to put together, easy to use, and easy to clean. A few customers complained that it doesn't do a great job shredding cheese, and a few more mentioned issues with their appliance parts cracking or breaking.
Ninja Total Crushing Kitchen System
So the Professional Plus is just a food processor, but what are these Ninja systems we were talking about? If you want to combine your food processor, blender, and smoothie maker in one device, check out the Ninja Total Crushing Kitchen System.
This appliance comes with three blade assemblies for whatever you need to chop, as well as a 72-ounce full-sized pitcher, an 8-cup food processor bowl, and two 18-ounce single-serving cups, the latter of which come with lids that let you take your smoothie off the blender and on the go. With 1200 watts of power, five preset programs (smoothie, frozen, extract, chop, and dough), and three speeds, you have the power to transform your health and meal routines. You'll be whipping up tuna salad in your food processor in no time.
The biggest benefit customers mention is the versatility, as they love how it can be used for drinks or making meals. They also say that it's durable, a pretty good value for the price, and not a hassle to clean. The biggest complaint seems to be about the noise, with reviewers saying that this device is pretty loud, although many acknowledge that given its power, that's to be expected.
Black Decker Easy Assembly 8-Cup Food Processor
Black + Decker is an American brand that offers a diverse and broad catalog of products, from power and hand tools to outdoor tools and grills to vacuums and other floor care items to toys and kitchen accessories. Their kitchen items include air fryers, freezers, toaster ovens, and a handful of food processors.
The Easy Assembly Food Processor is a simple, 8-cup food processor that allows you to shred, slice, chop, and puree your favorite foods. It offers two blades, two speeds plus a pulse option, and a 450-watt motor that takes care of food quickly and easily. This food processor is designed to be convenient, with a simple locking lid that slides right into place.
Reviewers say that the Easy Assembly Food Processor is, indeed, easy to assemble, and also easy to use and clean. They say it saves them time in the kitchen, as it works quickly and they don't have to spend time fiddling with it to put it together. A few reviewers mention that they wish the size was a little bigger and several say it's not as high-quality as other brands, although many admit that it's a decent value for the price.
Hamilton Beach 3-Cup Stack & Press Food Chopper
If you want a kitchen brand that works well and won't break the bank, you might want to look into Hamilton Beach. The company was originally founded in Wisconsin in 1910 to provide small motor-driven kitchen appliances to the masses. Today, it offers a variety of countertop products like slow cookers, toaster ovens, coffee makers, and food processors.
The Hamilton Beach 3-Cup Stack & Press Food Chopper is one of the brand's smallest and simplest food processors. Just stack the 3-cup bowl onto the base, fill it with your ingredients, and add the lid. Then press down on the lid to chop and release to stop. The easy design means that there's no twisting or locking to deal with.
The petite size is part of what draws many customers to this food processor, but many also appreciate how simple it is to use and that the compact nature of the device makes it easy to store. While most users are pleased with their purchase, a few criticized the durability, saying their models broke quickly.
Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus
Another great option if you're looking for a smaller food processor is the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus. This little food processor also holds 3 cups, making it a good choice if you have limited space or a small family to feed. Despite the small size, it's still plenty versatile; it offers chop and grind settings, and the Auto Reversing Smart Blade makes it easy to do everything from chopping herbs to finely grinding hard cheese. This model comes in brushed chrome, white, and pink.
Reviewers say the Mini-Prep Plus is perfect for small jobs, and that its small size doesn't stop it from processing foods thoroughly and quickly. Many say that the processor is easy to use as well as easy to clean, and goes a long way toward cutting down prep time. A handful of customers had issues with the durability, saying it doesn't seem as sturdy as other options on the market.
Proctor Silex Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor
Proctor Silex is a brand that's been making small kitchen appliances for over 135 years. The brand focuses specifically on creating products that are sleek, modern, intuitive, and durable. Its Electric Vegetable Chopper & Mini Food Processor is perfect for those who want something that's even more compact than the Hamilton Beach Stack & Press or the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus.
This 1.5-cup powerhouse can efficiently chop, puree, and emulsify thanks to the stainless steel blades. It offers simple pulse speed control so you can prepare foods to your ideal textures. On top of that, it's small enough to keep on your countertop and the bowl and lid are both dishwasher safe. This little food processor is available in white and black.
Customers say that the Proctor Silex food chopper is great for small, quick tasks. They love that it saves them time not just because it works well, but also because they can leave it on the counter and don't have to haul out a big food processor every time they need to chop vegetables. Most are pretty pleased with the durability, but a few mention that different parts have cracked over the years.
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor
Hamilton Beach offers a variety of food processors in larger sizes as well, and one customer favorite is the brand's 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor. The simple stack and snap assembly is much easier than the awkward twisting and locking used by most food processors, and the large bowl comes with a convenient handle and pour spout.
Additionally, the Big Mouth feed tube fits whole foods, reducing the need to pre-cut ingredients. Between the 450-watt motor, the two blade options, and multiple settings, you'll be able to chop, shred, slice, and mix almost anything. The blades, bowl and lid are all dishwasher safe, and the food processor also comes with a handy cord storage area to hide the cord when not in use.
The majority of customers say that the machine works well and is easy to put together. They also like the multiple blade and control options, which make it easy and fast for them to do whatever their recipe calls for. Most say it's a good value for the price, but a few have complaints about the machine feeling flimsy. A few others say that the appliance is too big to fit well on countertops or in cabinets.
Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System
Ninja offers a few different kitchen systems, like the Total Crushing Kitchen System, but if you really want to take your food processing/blending/smoothie making to another level, you need something like the Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System.
The enhanced processing lid, chute, and select-cut processing blades allow for precision food processing, and the variable speed control allows you to create the perfect texture. It offers seven preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, and food processing. The food processor, which would be ideal for frozen drinks, features a 1600-watt motor and smartTORQUE technology that promises smooth results without the user needing to give it a good shake.
Reviewers love the versatility of this kitchen system and say the multiple preset functions make it incredibly easy to use. They also appreciate the suction cups on the bottom, which keep it rooted in place. Customers also mention that it's pretty easy to clean. A few say it's loud but also acknowledge that's the trade-off for having such a powerful motor. A few others mentioned issues with the durability of the various pieces.
Hamilton Beach 8-Cup Food Processor with Compact Storage
Hamilton Beach knocks it out of the park again with its 8-Cup Food Processor with Compact Storage. This option comes with two speed settings and a pulse control setting. What's more, it features an S-Blade for chopping, mixing, and pureeing and a reversible stainless steel disc that can slice and shred. The feed chute is sizable, and the lid flips over for compact storage. The bowl, lid, and blades are all dishwasher safe.
In general, customers are pretty pleased with this food processor. They love how easy it is to use and say it processes foods well and quickly. Several say that despite the low price, it's powerful and overall a decent quality machine. A few people have issues with the durability, mentioning that their device burned out less than a year or that pieces were starting to crack after a few months of use.
KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor
KitchenAid is best known for making some of the best stand mixers on the market, but the brand makes a variety of other kitchen appliances as well, including toaster ovens, rice cookers, and, of course, food processors. KitchenAid sells several different models of food processors, and one favorite of customers is the brand's 7-cup food processor.
With three speed options, you have the ability to chop, shred, slice, and puree everything from fresh veggies to cheeses, sauces, salsa, and more. The bowl features a convenient handle and latched lid with a two-in-one feed tube that can fit a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes. This model features two speed settings plus a pulse setting, includes two blade options, and comes in red, black, and silver.
Most reviewers really like this food processor. They say that it works well for chopping and slicing, and appreciate the way the parts nestle inside the work bowl for easy storage. They also appreciate that it's not too heavy and that it's pretty easy to attach and detach the bowl. Opinions vary on the power, with some saying it has the perfect amount, and others saying it's not enough. A few also say that they feel it's overpriced, while others say that they felt the price was spot-on.
Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor
The final Hamilton Beach option on this list is the Hamilton Beach 10-cup food processor. This model provides 450 watts of power and two blade options to chop, puree, slice, dice, and shred. The large feed chute and three power settings give you control and precision for whatever delicious project you're working on. The built-in scraper attachment scrapes the sides of the bowl, eliminating the need to stop and remove the lid to manually scrape it with a spatula. What's more, the bowl, lids, and blades are all dishwasher safe.
The bowl scraper is a favorite feature of many reviewers, who say it saves time but also helps the machine process the food more uniformly. Many also mention that between the strong motor and the blade options, this food processor can handle almost anything you throw at it. The biggest issue that customers seem to have is in regards to the durability, with a few complaining that the processor shakes and overheats after prolonged use and that theirs didn't last as long as they would have hoped.
KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor
Another top option from KitchenAid is their 9-cup model. This little machine can chop puree, shred, and slice a variety of foods and comes with three settings: low, high, and pulse. The lid includes a tube for feeding items into the leak-resistant bowl, making it easier than ever to create sauces and dressings. Additionally, the food processor comes with a multi-purpose four-blade, reversible slicing/shredding disc, and dough blade, as well as a whisk accessory, a lid with a two-in-one feed tube, and a refrigerator lid. All accessories fit neatly into the bowl for easy storage, and the bowls and accessories are dishwasher-safe.
Customers are generally pretty happy with this food processor; they like the compact design and say it's incredibly simple to use and clean. However, a few reviewers mentioned that their device stopped working well before the expected end of its lifespan, and a few others mentioned that some pieces of the lid had broken.
Methodology
I've had my Professional Plus Kitchen System for a while now, but I've been curious to see what sort of options are out there. There are certainly a lot of food processors to choose from, but to find the best of the best, I rounded up reviews for each option across multiple websites and chose those with the top average rating. I stuck with products available on Amazon to ensure that most people in the U.S. would have access. I also took things like function, size, convenience, durability, and versatility into account.