What Makes A Hawaiian-Style Hot Dog Unique?
Hot dogs are one of America's greatest regional canvases. The dependable combination of sausage and bun can take on a dizzying variety of renditions, reflecting local ingredients and tastes. Versions cover the entire country, from the iconic (and frequently replicated) Chicago-style hot dog, to Mexican-influenced Sonoran dogs served on Arizona streets. Few places are excluded — including far-flung Hawaii.
There, the local hot-dog is called the Puka, fusing a smoked Polish sausage with local tropical ingredients. The cured meat is stuffed into a hollowed out Hawaiian roll, which is cleverly toasted from the inside. The sauce combinations bring a vibrant flair: a hot mango mustard, a tangy lemon garlic, and a tropical fruit relish to seal the deal. The components meld in a contained kolache-like creation, which means no fear of sauces dripping out. Such an innovative food interlinks with specially one business — the eponymous Puka Dog restaurant on Kauai island. Although nowadays, you'll also find the hot dog style enjoyed across the entire state.
Hawaii's Puka Dog pairs with Polish sausage with tropical condiments
The Puka Dog restaurant is a Hawaii institution, with an always-buzzing line just steps away from Poipu Beach. Their unique assembly of ingredients has drawn widespread media attention, including mentions by Anthony Bourdain, and recognition as the state's best hot dogs. So although spinoffs are widespread, this business is a definitive reflection of the Hawaiian style.
The hot dog assembly casts a wide net of combinations. In addition to the possibility of opting for a veggie-dog, diners select among numerous chile inflections of their signature garlic-lemon sauce (which is kept secret). Furthermore, the tropical relish covers kaleidoscopic options: from star-fruit, to banana, coconut and more. And since it is a hot dog after all, their proprietary Hawaiian-style mustard seals the deal.
Needless to say, the mingling of vibrant sauces is a cornerstone to this brand of hot dog. Although recipes don't exactly replicate the shop's precise ingredient combinations, a trio or more of fruit-based sauce toppings is essential to the Hawaiian inflection. Not to mention the secret lies in the best buns per hot dog style; so procure a long Hawaiian roll for a faithful replica. Enjoy such a medley of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors, and the hot dog will transport you right to the Pacific.