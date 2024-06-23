The Best Buns For 13 Hot Dog Styles

A classic hot dog on a steamed bun might be the most common way to enjoy a hot dog but there are plenty of styles, each with its own flavor and spin. Some are designed with flavor in mind, adding a sweet note to the salty hot dog and spicy toppings. Others have to be big enough to hold mounds of toppings included in the particular hot dog style. No matter what style you want to try, choosing the right bun is the first and sometimes most important step.

Whether it's a style available in a particular part of the world or a juicy brat, pair your hot dog with the best bun to make the most of the eating experience. Many of the specialty hot dog styles are specific to cities or regions and feature ingredients that make their style of cuisine unique. Think of Arizona and Mexico and you're likely to picture salsa, crema, and delicious beans, which is exactly what you'll find on a Sonoran dog. A Chicago-style hot dog, on the other hand, includes onions, tomato, mustard, peppers, and the all-important sweet pickle relish on top. Others evolved in unexpected ways, including the iconic onions and mustard toppings on New York City hot dogs. No matter its origins, each hot dog style has become synonymous with a specific flavor and type of bun.

