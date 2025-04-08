Every Arby's Sauce, Ranked

If you're craving a roast beef sandwich, there's no better fast food joint to stop by than Arby's. It's a favorite of celebrity chef Alton Brown's for the nostalgia factor, specifically the roast beef sandwiches. With legendary portions of meat on its sandwiches (this secret menu item has nine types of meat on it), the carnivorous offerings of Arby's tend to overshadow some of the more nuanced items on the menu. But if you're a true flavor afficionado, don't overlook the selection of sauces at the chain. From classics like ketchup, barbecue, and ranch to some only offered at Arby's, there are plenty to choose from when you order.

But with so many choices, it can be hard to make just one selection. Fortunately, Arby's doesn't charge for sauces, so you're free to try as many as you want. We sampled all of the sauces offered at Arby's to see which were the best. The top choices added a lot of flavor but were versatile enough to use on sandwiches or wraps and with chicken tenders and sides. A few were clear winners on certain menu items but didn't pair well with everything, which knocked them down a bit in our rankings. Our top pick worked with everything, is a favorite that we can't get anywhere else, and comes in large enough containers that we can enjoy it at home.