6 Tips For Braising Meat With Soda

Braising is a surefire way to get the most flavor into the star protein of your meal. It is a low and slow method of cooking that allows your meat of choice to simply sop up all the delicious flavors of whichever liquid you've chosen to cook with. You'll often hear of people using liquids like apple cider vinegar or boozy beverages to braise in, such as beer or red wine, but one underappreciated choice of braising liquid is soda pop.

The best choice for braising is something full of strong flavors, since the flavor of your liquid will be imparted into the meat along with whatever aromatics you add to the liquid bath. This makes your favorite soda an excellent choice for your next braised dish. Soda pop is known for its wide variety of strong flavors, and its high sugar content will help really tenderize your meat and liquefy tough tendons during the cooking process. The type of sugar is crucial to this process, so it's strongly recommended to find naturally sweetened options when using soda to braise.

The basics of braising remain unchanged when using soda in lieu of wine. However, because soda is more acidic and sweet than other braising liquids like broth, tomato juice, or coconut milk, there are some key differences to watch out for in order to bring out the best that this ingredient has to offer.