The Boozy Beverage You Should Be Braising Beef In (Hint: It's Not Wine)

The beauty of braising lies in taking inexpensive meats that are often tough but flavorful and making them melt-in-your-mouth tender. Braising is a low and slow method of cooking meat with liquid in a closed stew pot or Dutch oven. It tenderizes meat by dissolving connective tissues and collagen into gelatin. That gelatin is the drippings you can later use to create a luxurious gravy or pan sauce.

Liquids are essential to the process, imparting flavor while the meat cooks. Though we almost always braise beef shank and chuck roast in wine for dishes like osso buco and beef bourguignon, you can also achieve both alliteration and beautiful braised beef using beer.

In addition to allowing for amusing wordplay, beer is a powerhouse for braising. It imparts its own rich, hoppy flavor and excels as a tenderizer, making any tough cut of beef fall apart under your fork.