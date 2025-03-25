How To Braise Anything Without A Dutch Oven
Braising is a beautiful way to cook many different cuts of meat, from delicate fish and chicken, to certain cuts of beef and pork. In fact, some say that chuck is an underrated choice for braising, as a long, slow cook in flavorful liquid is the perfect way to turn this tough hunk of meat into a velvety, tender main dish. The long roast is one of two main methods for braising proteins — salmon, chicken, and other tender meats benefit most from a short braise that infuses them with flavor without making them mushy. Though some consider a Dutch oven to be essential to this low and slow cooking method, the truth is that if you don't have one, there's really no need to get one.
Dutch ovens are enamel-coated cast iron stock pots with heavy lids that easily retain heat and moisture. They create the perfect conditions to cook something for a long time without it drying out or burning. However, they're far from the only cooking vessels that can do this, and — depending on what you're braising — they may not even be the best tool for the job.
For instance, if you're braising a small amount of meat, a huge Dutch oven may hold too much steam and make your dish soggy. A cast iron pan with a lid may be perfect for braising a halibut fillet, a small amount of venison, or a few pieces of chicken for coq au vin just like Julia Child used to make.
Dutch oven alternatives to braise your favorite proteins
When choosing an alternative vessel to braise your favorite proteins, it's important to consider what makes a Dutch oven work in the first place. As they are usually made of cast iron, this makes any other cast iron vessel a natural stand-in for a Dutch oven, even if it doesn't have an enamel coating. While the enamel makes Dutch ovens somewhat nonstick, it's not strictly necessary for braising, since the meat is sitting in liquid and unlikely to stick.
Another thing to think about is how deep your stand-in vessel is. A heavy-bottomed stainless steel stock pot may be perfect for a braising big pork shoulder, while a shallow casserole dish may work well for smaller veal shanks or short ribs. The idea is to choose a container that can easily hold your chosen protein plus enough braising liquid to cover about half of the meat. The meat should never be fully submerged for a braise, as it'll boil instead and could become both tough and bland.
One last thing to consider when braising protein in anything other than a Dutch oven is the lid. Ideally, it should fit tightly on your chosen vessel without any large gaps around the side, or vents in the top, ensuring the moisture stays inside where it belongs. Aluminum foil can work in a pinch — just make sure it's wrapped snugly around the edges of your receptacle.