How To Braise Anything Without A Dutch Oven

Braising is a beautiful way to cook many different cuts of meat, from delicate fish and chicken, to certain cuts of beef and pork. In fact, some say that chuck is an underrated choice for braising, as a long, slow cook in flavorful liquid is the perfect way to turn this tough hunk of meat into a velvety, tender main dish. The long roast is one of two main methods for braising proteins — salmon, chicken, and other tender meats benefit most from a short braise that infuses them with flavor without making them mushy. Though some consider a Dutch oven to be essential to this low and slow cooking method, the truth is that if you don't have one, there's really no need to get one.

Dutch ovens are enamel-coated cast iron stock pots with heavy lids that easily retain heat and moisture. They create the perfect conditions to cook something for a long time without it drying out or burning. However, they're far from the only cooking vessels that can do this, and — depending on what you're braising — they may not even be the best tool for the job.

For instance, if you're braising a small amount of meat, a huge Dutch oven may hold too much steam and make your dish soggy. A cast iron pan with a lid may be perfect for braising a halibut fillet, a small amount of venison, or a few pieces of chicken for coq au vin just like Julia Child used to make.