Your Guide To Drinking Beer In Cincinnati

When I ask Aaron Deininger about the current beer scene in Cincinnati, he gets excited. Why? "For me it's the reemergence of Cincinnati as one of the great brewing cities in the United States, which is how it was thought of before Prohibition," he says. Deininger is the executive director of the Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Coalition, a non-profit with a mission to "to celebrate, preserve, and promote the brewing culture, heritage, and economy of the historic Brewery District and Cincinnati region." They have their hands full: there is much to celebrate, preserve, and promote about Cincinnati beer.

The history of Cincinnati brewing begins in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, which was primarily settled by German immigrants in the 19th century. The immigrants carved out their own little piece of Bavaria right in the heart of The Queen City — and they filled it to the brim with beer.

That love of finely-crafted beer never disappeared from the city, though Cincinnati's place as a hub of American beer production was largely stomped out by Prohibition. Still, Deininger says things are looking up. "The beer scene in Cincinnati has evolved tremendously over the past five to ten years, and with seventy-plus breweries in the metropolitan area, there really is something for everyone," he says.

If you like to discover new beers while traveling, a trip to Cincinnati might be in order, but come with a plan. There's much to explore, and there's even more to drink.