Walk into nearly any Texas bar and you're likely to find Shiner Bock readily available. First brewed in 1913, the brand is a historic — and for many nostalgic — cold offering. Yet as with many beer styles in the U.S., the bock's true roots lie in Europe, and trace much farther back. In fact, this delicious amber colored lager dates back to the 14th century.

Invented in Einbeck, Germany, bock beer can attribute its distinct style to the city's unique brewing culture. The local government created a regulated system of beer-making, which employed residents to malt grains and brew in their own homes, but with city-owned equipment. The resultant product was overseen by a head brewmaster, thereby ensuring consistent quality control.

Such standardization led to the beer's growing demand over the centuries — the first documented sale of the beer occurred in 1378. Two centuries later, a batch was purchased by Munich, with the Bavarian city influencing the name. Originally, the beer was called Einbeck, after the town. However, accents in Bavaria playfully shifted the word to einbock, which means billy goat. It's the reason you'll see the animal on many labels of the beer style, including on the Texan born Shiner, cementing the beer's legacy.