The Simple Way To Discover Great New Beers When Traveling

If you're a beer fan, then local beers are an underrated sort of "tourist attraction" when you're traveling to a new town. There are plenty of cities with great beer scenes, and if you're looking for something uniquely local, it's worth your time to look up some local breweries in town. However, say you can't put back the beers like you used to — if you don't think you can drink more than one or two glasses in an evening, does that mean you can't sample much of a taproom's menu? Not quite: once you've found a local brewery, instead of ordering a full pint straight away, try ordering smaller pours first.

A small pour or a half pour refers to when the bartender gives you around half the normal size of a regular beer — hence the name — and it's sometimes served in a smaller glass and it's sometimes served in a half-full or half-empty pint. Beers that are normally poured in 16-ounce pint glasses might be poured into 8-ounce glasses instead, for example, although it varies. It's often slightly cheaper than a pint regardless, and it lets you sample different flavors without paying for too much beer that you can't (or shouldn't) drink all at once — craft beers often contain fairly high amounts of alcohol.