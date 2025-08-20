The Controversial Sandwich That Michael Symon Has A Soft Spot For

Influenced by his Greek and Sicilian heritage and known for his bold flavors, chef Michael Symon has become Cleveland royalty. But he's spread way beyond the Midwest, with new restaurants popping up all around the country. Given that he loves rich and hearty classics, it's probably no surprise that Michael Symon's favorite cut of steak is the ribeye, and you can trust him on how to grill it perfectly.

However, it may come as a surprise to many that Symon would celebrate a sandwich this controversial or downright basic. He admits that he still enjoys a fried bologna sandwich with Miracle Whip. In a post on X related to guilty pleasures, Symon doubled down on this "childhood memory," stating that "people are gonna poo poo it but [I] don't care."

Sure, you can follow chef Symon's tip for grilling perfect bratwurst every time, but should you trust him on fried bologna and Miracle Whip sandwich? Well, if you look at his menus, both appear to be right up his alley. Symon is such a fan of bologna, he even has a "Bologna, Brats & Other" section on his menu at his B Spot restaurant. If you've been judgmental and haven't tried it yourself, maybe it's time to fry up a bologna and Miracle Whip sandwich.