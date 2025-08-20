The Controversial Sandwich That Michael Symon Has A Soft Spot For
Influenced by his Greek and Sicilian heritage and known for his bold flavors, chef Michael Symon has become Cleveland royalty. But he's spread way beyond the Midwest, with new restaurants popping up all around the country. Given that he loves rich and hearty classics, it's probably no surprise that Michael Symon's favorite cut of steak is the ribeye, and you can trust him on how to grill it perfectly.
However, it may come as a surprise to many that Symon would celebrate a sandwich this controversial or downright basic. He admits that he still enjoys a fried bologna sandwich with Miracle Whip. In a post on X related to guilty pleasures, Symon doubled down on this "childhood memory," stating that "people are gonna poo poo it but [I] don't care."
Sure, you can follow chef Symon's tip for grilling perfect bratwurst every time, but should you trust him on fried bologna and Miracle Whip sandwich? Well, if you look at his menus, both appear to be right up his alley. Symon is such a fan of bologna, he even has a "Bologna, Brats & Other" section on his menu at his B Spot restaurant. If you've been judgmental and haven't tried it yourself, maybe it's time to fry up a bologna and Miracle Whip sandwich.
How to make a perfect fried bologna and mayonnaise sandwich
While it may be a divisive choice, there's no shame in Miracle Whip and bologna — whether cold or hot. Interestingly, Miracle Whip came from the Great Depression's push for more affordable foods. It's basically a mixture of mayonnaise and salad dressing, but using less oil cut down on the cost. If you still want mayo on your fried bologna, but need something new, our ranking of popular mayonnaise brands can lend a helping hand.
When it comes time to fry the bologna, the key to crispy bologna is to cut an 'x' in the center of the slice or put two slits in the sides. The former will cook it more evenly, and the latter give it crispier edges. For added crispiness and flavor, melt some butter in the skillet before you add the bologna. And if you don't have a favorite type, check out our definitive ranking of seven bologna brands. Some prefer their fried bologna thick, so you may be better off buying the whole bologna sausage and slicing it to your liking at home.
What else to add to your fried bologna sandwich
White bread is most commonly used on a fried bologna sandwich, and you can toast it in butter or turn the whole sandwich into a grilled cheese. But a toasted sourdough adds some tanginess and even more crunch — or try it untoasted for a nice exterior chew.
When thinking of toppings for your fried bologna sandwich, mayo is a classic and can easily be mixed with any type of mustard, sweet or spicy. As for added accoutrements, you could go Michael Symon's B Spot route and try it with a little yellow mustard, American cheese, dill pickles or Russian dressing, pickled onions, cucumbers, and a fried egg on top. Beyond cheese and pickles, a little shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes always go great. You can even put the lettuce and tomatoes on the bottom and top the bologna with some potato chips for a killer crunch. From there you can add a bit of your favorite hot sauce, barbecue sauce, or any condiment from the fridge that you think might work.
Whether you like it simply fried on white bread and topped with mayo or given a little more attention in the skillet and stacked with tasty toppings, it turns out that a fried bologna sandwich might just need to be reconsidered for your home menu.