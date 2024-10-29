Michael Symon's Tip For Grilling Perfect Bratwursts Every Time
Whether you're celebrating Oktoberfest or simply craving the succulent German sausage, grilling up a bratwurst is a surefire way to spice up your next cookout. Though similar to the humble hot dog, bratwursts have a distinctly meatier texture and flavor with a more complex spice profile, not to mention an important place in the history of German cuisine. Due in large part to the influence of German immigrants in the American Midwest, bratwursts are particularly popular in major Midwestern cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Cleveland. In fact, celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon regards bratwurst as one of his favorite hometown foods.
"To me they really scream Cleveland," he told Chowhound in an exclusive interview at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival. Symon's other local Cleveland favorites include kielbasa and pierogi, a nod to the city's Polish and Eastern European immigrant food cultures. Symon, who has owned and operated several of Cleveland's most lauded restaurants and competed among top chefs on the Food Network, is known for his meat-forward approach to cooking, and previously shared his strong opinion on the MVP of steak cuts.
When it comes to grilling brats, Symon's number one tip is to "poach it in beer first and then finish it on the grill." Also known as a "beer bath," this method involves soaking the brats in a pot of beer, often infused with onions, over low heat before cooking them on the grill. This extra step ensures your bratwurst is extra flavorful — and Symon-approved!
The quintessential bite of brat
An important step in assembling these "beer brats" is choosing the perfect beer for poaching. A light beer like a pilsner is a great choice, but if you really want to lean into the Oktoberfest vibes, you can select a German beer brewed in the style of the special Oktoberfest batches, most of which taste like a typical German lager.
Properly grilling the bratwurst means dividing your grill into "hot" and "cold" zones to allow the sausages to cook low and slow. After they're properly browned, it's time to transfer them to a bun and let the real fun begin by heaping on the toppings. Michael Symon's bread of choice for bratwurst is a hard roll, also known as a Kaiser roll. In terms of toppings, he sticks with "sauerkraut, sometimes caramelized onions, [and] a really great mustard." Symon is even the co-owner of POP Mustards, a Cleveland-based, whole-seed mustard brand he loves and recommends.
Symon doesn't deviate from Bavarian tradition with his topping choices. Though there are dozens of different types of bratwurst with regionally specific origins, almost all of these sausages are traditionally served with sweet mustard and a side of sauerkraut, which is considered a national superfood in Germany, though it did not actually originate there. When it comes to putting together the perfect brat, Symon keeps it simple. "You don't need much more than that," he says. "Sauerkraut, sausage, bun, mustard. Life's good."