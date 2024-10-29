Michael Symon's Tip For Grilling Perfect Bratwursts Every Time

Whether you're celebrating Oktoberfest or simply craving the succulent German sausage, grilling up a bratwurst is a surefire way to spice up your next cookout. Though similar to the humble hot dog, bratwursts have a distinctly meatier texture and flavor with a more complex spice profile, not to mention an important place in the history of German cuisine. Due in large part to the influence of German immigrants in the American Midwest, bratwursts are particularly popular in major Midwestern cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Cleveland. In fact, celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon regards bratwurst as one of his favorite hometown foods.

"To me they really scream Cleveland," he told Chowhound in an exclusive interview at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival. Symon's other local Cleveland favorites include kielbasa and pierogi, a nod to the city's Polish and Eastern European immigrant food cultures. Symon, who has owned and operated several of Cleveland's most lauded restaurants and competed among top chefs on the Food Network, is known for his meat-forward approach to cooking, and previously shared his strong opinion on the MVP of steak cuts.

When it comes to grilling brats, Symon's number one tip is to "poach it in beer first and then finish it on the grill." Also known as a "beer bath," this method involves soaking the brats in a pot of beer, often infused with onions, over low heat before cooking them on the grill. This extra step ensures your bratwurst is extra flavorful — and Symon-approved!