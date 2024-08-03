Emeril Lagasse's Topping Tip For The Most Delicious Grilled Peaches

Sometimes, the sweetest things in life are also the most simple. For example, one of the most satisfying treats you can have is grilled fruit. Fresh juicy stone fruits like peaches are wonderful when cooked on the grill, especially during the summer when the fruit is at its peak (as long as you store it correctly). While grilled peaches on their own are incredibly delicious, it's also easy to take them to the next level with the addition of two ingredients. According to celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, all you need to top off perfect grilled peaches is mascarpone and honey.

Before you dig in to the final product, you'll have to grill some peaches first. In a video for his YouTube channel, Lagasse walks Martha Stewart through the steps of whipping up a plate of these scrumptious snacks. First, he slices six fresh peaches in half, removes the pit, and drizzles the fruit with olive oil and salt to bring out the sweetness. Next Lagasse places the peaches flesh-side down on an outdoor grill, closes the grill hood, and lets everything cook for about 30 seconds. Finally he removes the peaches from the grill and gives each half a dollop of mascarpone cheese and a spoonful of honey. The final result is warm, creamy, sweet, and oh-so tasty.