Give Baked Chicken A Subtle Sweetness With One Jammy Ingredient
Baked chicken is a classic go-to preparation, ideal for delivering protein, serving as a reliable crowd-pleaser, and being a relatively affordable option when it comes to meat selection. But if same-old baked chicken doesn't sound like the most compelling meal, you can shake things up by breaking out a single staple product that will add a little sweetness, a touch of tang, and a lot of pizazz to what may feel like a tired option.
Of all the ways to store peaches, converting them into peach preserves gives you a new ingredient that is fantastic when spread on toast or spooned over vanilla ice cream. And believe it or not, these preserves are also a prime candidate for a savory application.
In a baked chicken recipe, peach preserves are the basis for a sticky sauce complemented by herbs and aromatics that bring depth and complexity and guarantee your dish won't be even a little bit boring. The bonus of this flavor-packed chicken condiment is that it's customizable and versatile — and super easy to pull off.
Composing your peach preserve chicken sauce
In terms of ratio, plan to have about 1 cup of peach preserves for every 4 chicken breasts on hand. From there, there are a number of ways to go about making this peach sauce, from combining those preserves with a basic base of chicken broth and cooking it all down with a bit of lifting vinegar (balsamic or apple cider are great options), to incorporating salty soy sauce and zesty Dijon mustard. For added depth, bring in herbs like tarragon or thyme, spices like red pepper flakes and aromatics like onion, garlic, or ginger, and even a bit of chopped jalapeño if you're feeling up to the kick. Once complete, you'll have a harmonious finished product that's peachy and bright, but also a touch savory and ready to be spooned over your standard baked chicken dish. You can even double down and also use it as a glaze as your protein cooks.
This condiment can elevate other preparations, too, pairing perfectly with a nutty and crispy coconut-baked chicken. You can even branch out to other meats, adding it to your easy slow cooker pulled pork for a fruity twist. If peaches aren't your thing, try apricot or citrus preserves. You can easily and almost endlessly personalize this preserve sauce however you please, elevating baked chicken and beyond.