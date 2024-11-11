Give Baked Chicken A Subtle Sweetness With One Jammy Ingredient

Baked chicken is a classic go-to preparation, ideal for delivering protein, serving as a reliable crowd-pleaser, and being a relatively affordable option when it comes to meat selection. But if same-old baked chicken doesn't sound like the most compelling meal, you can shake things up by breaking out a single staple product that will add a little sweetness, a touch of tang, and a lot of pizazz to what may feel like a tired option.

Of all the ways to store peaches, converting them into peach preserves gives you a new ingredient that is fantastic when spread on toast or spooned over vanilla ice cream. And believe it or not, these preserves are also a prime candidate for a savory application.

In a baked chicken recipe, peach preserves are the basis for a sticky sauce complemented by herbs and aromatics that bring depth and complexity and guarantee your dish won't be even a little bit boring. The bonus of this flavor-packed chicken condiment is that it's customizable and versatile — and super easy to pull off.