The Genius Lazy Broccoli Cooking Hack That Guarantees Less Mess
From charring broccoli for extra flavor to the best trick to prepare roasted broccoli, this mighty, cruciferous vegetable lends itself to diverse cooking methods that yield delicious results. So, if broccoli is a regular feature on your weekly meal rotations, you are probably no stranger to the frustrating cleanup that follows. Clearing out those residual little green buds strewn across the cutting board and kitchen counter from chopping the florets is no walk in the park — and it might even leave you dreading the next time broccoli is on the menu.
That said, the solution is not to shun this brassica, packed with vital nutrients, from your kitchen. Instead, delve into the world of savvy food hacks that can save you time and effort in the kitchen. So, what's the trick for low-hassle broccoli prep? Cook the entire head of broccoli upside down, leaving the stalk intact.
Once you've picked out the best broccoli at the store and given it a good clean with some pantry basics, carefully immerse the inverted broccoli into a pot of boiling water while grasping onto the stalk. Keeping the stalk on is key, as it makes it easier to manually maneuver the broccoli head without burning your hands. Once cooked, you can place the head of broccoli on a cutting board and chop the florets easily while leaving much less debris than if you were to cut them beforehand. Better yet, this technique doesn't require a strainer, which means one less dish to wash. Then, you can save the broccoli stalks to whip up a tasty snack and prepare the cooked florets in a variety of inspired recipes.
Ways to serve your cooked broccoli
Now that preparing broccoli for mealtime has been upgraded with this game-changing shortcut, it's time to switch things up with your recipes. Broccoli is often featured as a side — either roasted on its own or in a medley of other vegetables, sauteed with the usual spices and aromatics, or simply steamed with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. There's no denying the value and delicious taste that comes with the simplicity of these methods, but beyond the basics, we think it's high time that broccoli received the main character treatment that it deserves on the plate.
For starters, you can whip up a serving of Bang Bang Broccoli — a signature appetizer at the upscale, plant-based restaurant chain, Planta — in the comfort of your kitchen. A textural treat that features a satisfyingly crispy coating that encloses the tender broccoli florets, it pairs perfectly with a balanced, sweet, spicy, tangy, and creamy bang bang sauce. For the main course, the options are endless. For example, you could make a simple yet satisfyingly delicious broccoli pasta even nonna would approve of. While we're on the topic of pasta, you can also bulk up a basic basil pesto by blending in some broccoli for added earthy notes and texture. Asian-inspired stir-fries are also a safe bet when it comes to making pretty much any vegetable more enjoyable.
If you enjoy the process of transforming produce into "steaks," why not take a stab at working with broccoli? To ensure that your plate of broccoli "steak" is nutritionally balanced, consider serving it atop a protein-packed dip, like a creamy garlic and white bean puree, or a black bean hummus for a Southwestern flair.