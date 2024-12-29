How To Choose The Best Broccoli At The Grocery Store, Every Time
Broccoli is one of those foods you can do just about anything with, and it's easy to find fresh or frozen. When it comes to selecting fresh broccoli at the grocery store, there are a few signs that will tell you whether or not the greens are good to go. Let's start with what you don't want to see: any yellow patches. Discoloration indicates over-ripeness. Chlorophyll is the compound that turns plants green, and broccoli at its peak will have dark green florets and vibrant stems. Chlorophyll has nutritional benefits that will lessen as the presence of the pigment itself decreases with the vegetable's maturity. You'll want to get your broccoli as it's just reached ripeness and when it's full of flavor and nutrients.
Texture plays another important part in judging the quality of broccoli. The florets that make up the broccoli should be tight together, not flaky or falling apart. In humans, brittle hair or nails can point to health issues or old age, and broccoli's brittle hairs (aka the florets) are much the same. The stem should also be firm, not mushy. One problem to look out for is a woody feeling — too much stiffness is a sign of over-ripeness. Broccoli stalks make for a delicious snack when they are ripe.
Selecting and storing the best broccoli
If you're buying broccoli at the grocery store or farmers market, you'll notice that a fine mist sprays over the vegetables every so often. Broccoli needs a combination of air and moisture to thrive, which breaks the rules some other foods follow to stay fresh. Most vegetables last longer in the fridge, and storing broccoli is akin to storing a bouquet of flowers. You can prop the vegetable upright in a vase of fresh water (to be changed out regularly) in the refrigerator. Covered loosely in a plastic bag, broccoli can sit in the crisper drawer as well. Only use these methods if you plan on eating the broccoli within a week.
The freshest broccoli will be in season around spring and fall, so that's the best time to grab this produce. If you want to extend the shelf life beyond the season, broccoli can last for up to six to eight months in the freezer. To freeze, blanch the broccoli by cooking the florets in salted boiling water for two to three minutes. Then, soak them in an ice bath and dry. Freezing is no significant loss to broccoli's nutritional value or flavor when done properly either, so there's nothing to lose by keeping some around for a few months. By selecting and storing the highest quality produce, you can cook broccoli using these celebrity chef pro-tips any night of the week.