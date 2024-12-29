How To Choose The Best Broccoli At The Grocery Store, Every Time

Broccoli is one of those foods you can do just about anything with, and it's easy to find fresh or frozen. When it comes to selecting fresh broccoli at the grocery store, there are a few signs that will tell you whether or not the greens are good to go. Let's start with what you don't want to see: any yellow patches. Discoloration indicates over-ripeness. Chlorophyll is the compound that turns plants green, and broccoli at its peak will have dark green florets and vibrant stems. Chlorophyll has nutritional benefits that will lessen as the presence of the pigment itself decreases with the vegetable's maturity. You'll want to get your broccoli as it's just reached ripeness and when it's full of flavor and nutrients.

Texture plays another important part in judging the quality of broccoli. The florets that make up the broccoli should be tight together, not flaky or falling apart. In humans, brittle hair or nails can point to health issues or old age, and broccoli's brittle hairs (aka the florets) are much the same. The stem should also be firm, not mushy. One problem to look out for is a woody feeling — too much stiffness is a sign of over-ripeness. Broccoli stalks make for a delicious snack when they are ripe.