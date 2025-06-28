A Look At Every New Michelin-Starred Restaurant In California In 2025

Michelin recently announced its 2025 Michelin Guide California at a ceremony in the state capital of Sacramento. Becoming a Michelin-starred restaurant is a coveted status for chefs around the world. Initially started as a travel guide by a tire company wanting to encourage more people to get on the road and drive, the Michelin name is now attached to the most well-known dining guide in the world. It's certainly a cause for celebration for many chefs and hospitality workers that the new California Guide recently awarded five restaurants with their very first One Star. There are also two new Two Stars and two new Three Stars.

Two restaurants also received their Green Stars, an award that celebrates the restaurants' commitment to sustainable practices. While dining at Michelin-starred restaurants can be too expensive for many diners, the Michelin Guide also added six new restaurants to its Bib Gourmand list. The Bib Gourmand restaurants are selected for offering good value for the price, which we can all appreciate these days.

Of course, many of the previously starred restaurants, including the three-star Michelin restaurants in the U.S., will retain their stars. There are now 87 Michelin-starred restaurants in California, a testament to the state's strong culinary scene driven by the rich agricultural bounty. Let the new guide inspire you to explore new restaurants. To help with that, here's a look at each of the new Michelin-starred restaurants in California.