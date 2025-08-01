How To Grind Coffee Beans Perfectly Every Time

Coffee is one of those daily rituals that we take for granted, a simple pleasure that's not that simple at all. It's a chemistry experiment that hinges on the perfect meeting of a well-roasted bean and water of the right temperature and pressure. Every detail matters when making your favorite coffee drink, including how you grind the beans.

The stakes are high when it comes to nailing that superlative cup of joe, and there are plenty of ways to mess up. So, Chowhound turned to an expert for some exclusive advice: 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up Andrea Allen, co-founder of the Northwestern Arkansas coffee company, Onyx Coffee Lab (@onyxcoffeelab on Instagram). She explains that the different methods of brewing coffee require different grind sizes — steeped French press coffee, for instance, requires coarser grounds. And she shares a basic guideline that applies regardless of what drink you're making. "The rule of thumb is finer grinds create more bitter attributes and coarser grounds create more sour style attributes, and what you want to achieve is balance," she says. "The best place to start with determining grind size is to take recommendations from a barista connected with the brew method that is being used." With that baseline, you can make adjustments to suit your palate.

Of course, knowing what grind size to aim for is just one piece of the puzzle. The type of grinder you use will also affect how that fresh cup of coffee tastes. Ultimately, for Allen, reliability is key.