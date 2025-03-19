How To Easily Tell If A Bag Of Coffee Beans Is Worth Buying

Americans love their coffee. In fact, according to polls conducted by the National Coffee Association, 67% of American adults reported drinking coffee in the past day, a statistic which leapt 37% in two decades. While we all like to think we're getting the best java for our cup, whether we frequent our local roasters or buy tried-and-true brands from the grocery store, what do we really know about our coffee? There are many factors that go into making a cup, from your barista's pulling skills to brewing methods. While checking that the roasting date lies within a week of the purchase date is the most telltale indicator for a good bag of coffee beans, the rest is largely determined by your personal preference.

Deciding whether the bag of coffee you're buying has the potential to offer a great cup is dependent upon three general factors: Where the coffee was grown (its "terroir"), the processing method, and the roasting level. If you want a rich, bold cup without an acidic bite, opt for robusta beans that have been dark-roasted and processed naturally. Alternatively, if you want a go-juice that's more nuanced to linger over while watching the sun rise, you should go for light-to-medium-roasted arabica beans. Depending upon your preferences, a little knowledge goes a long way to making the right choice.