7 Grape Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best
Grape soda is a favorite of kids everywhere. It's caffeine-free, sweet, and typically comes in a super fun purple color. However, there are also some healthier, gut-friendly options on store shelves these days, which have a certain appeal, especially with adults. Will they satisfy a craving for a classic grape soda and transport you down memory lane, though? Or, are the original grape sodas, like Fanta and Crush, where it's at regardless? There's only one way to find out.
I bought and taste-tested seven popular grape soda brands, and oh man, was I surprised by the results — at least partly. I also ranked them from worst to best based on classic flavor and sentimental appeal, so we never have to wonder which ones will satisfy our nostalgic feels and which ones aren't worth a second glance. After all, grape soda may not be America's oldest soda, but it holds a spot near and dear in many of our hearts. If you don't want to waste your time with a brand that will only let you down, I've got your back.
7. Culture Pop Soda Grape Soda
A can of Culture Pop Soda Grape Soda will only cost you about $2.39, but I strongly advise avoiding it at all costs. Seriously, after a single sip, I exclaimed, "What the heck is that?!" Why? Well, I don't even know how it can be considered grape soda — it's downright awful.
Even before I tasted my Culture Pop Soda Grape Soda, I detected an off-putting odor emanating from the can. Unfortunately, after comparing it to the taste, the bad smell wasn't that surprising, either. It's somewhat grassy and tart, which isn't all that bad at face value. However, it also had a musky flavor and smell that could only be described as yucky. Additionally, it lacked any sweetness or classic grape flavor. As opposed to grape soda, it tasted like carbonated grape juice that was about to turn sour.
As a "healthy" soda with prebiotic elements, Culture Pop Soda Grape Soda might make your tummy feel better, but there's no joy to be found in sipping it. Honestly, if someone told me they liked it, I would never trust their recommendations again. Sorry, not sorry, Culture Pop Soda, this drink is whack.
6. Poppi Grape Soda
Poppi Grape Soda is another "healthy" prebiotic soda, and while that has a certain appeal, I'd pass on it 10 times out of 10 moving forward. Similar to my last-place pick, it's a total fail in my book. I got a can for slightly less, it was only $2, but I wouldn't even drink it if it were free. Harsh, I know, but when you're craving a grape soda, it simply won't cut it. Actually, I'd be pretty upset if someone tried to play it off like it was even remotely close to the classic grape sodas we all know and love.
As noted, Poppi Grape Soda is a prebiotic soda, and this one is infused with apple cider vinegar. Unfortunately, the strong apple flavor shone through in each sip. It tasted like a grown-up version of your average sugary soda, but unfortunately, it's also extremely sweet. That isn't a bad thing in grape soda, but the saccharine flavor is overbearing, and it reeks of artificial sweeteners — umm, no thanks. The only nice thing I can say about it is that it has a somewhat appealing, tangy element layered in. However, it has zero classic appeal, and it'll be a no from me forevermore.
5. Olipop Classic Grape Soda
It seems like Olipop sodas are pretty popular these days, at least amongst people looking for a healthier alternative to classic sodas or anyone who wants a dose of prebiotics. However, I truly do not see the appeal. Just like the two lower-ranking picks, it leaves a lot to be desired in the realm of classic grape soda flavor. Plainly put: It won't satisfy a craving for the purple drink we remember from our childhoods.
My can of Olipop was on sale for $2, but that's the nicest thing I can say about it. It was slightly better than the two prebiotic sodas we've already discussed, but not by much. To me, it just tasted like carbonated grape juice with a touch of lime. Regrettably, the grape flavor seemed more like an afterthought, and I didn't pick up on it much until the end of each sip. Additionally, I tasted the Stevia used to sweeten it, and I can't get behind it. Artificial sweeteners taste gross, there's no getting around it. Don't even get me started on the color of Ollipop Grape Soda, either. It's not even purple; it's red, and, well, a disgrace to grape sodas everywhere.
Sadly, Olipop Grape Soda is alright, just not if you want a grape soda. It tastes grown-up, and not in a good way. Skip it and opt for one of the four upcoming sodas instead. Trust me, and you'll be glad you did.
4. Mexican Grape Fanta
As a serious fan of Mexican Coca-Cola, I was pretty excited to get a taste of Mexican Grape Fanta. After all, they both come in glass bottles, and Fanta falls under the Coca-Cola umbrella. Best of all, just like Mexi-Coke, Mexican Grape Fanta swaps out the high fructose corn syrup typically found in American sodas for cane sugar — and it pays off in the flavor department in spades.
When I popped the top off of my Mexican Coke, I excitedly gave it a good, long swig. Compared to the grape sodas we've discussed this far, it was infinitely tastier. Finally! It had a nice tang at the end, too. Even so, it wasn't as sweet as I'd prefer with a classic grape soda, although the cane sugar flavor was definitely nice. It just didn't give me any nostalgic feels because the grape flavor was toned down quite a bit. Lastly, instead of being a deep shade of purple, it had a much redder hue.
A bottle of Mexican Grape Fanta costs about $3, so it's not the cheapest, but it's still worth giving it a try, especially if you enjoy Mexi-Coke as much as I do. It's far from the best grape soda on store shelves, but it's still a decent pick. Plus, it certainly kicks the crap out of any of the "healthy" sodas found in the three lowest-ranking spots on my list.
3. Big K Grape Soda
It's finally time for the good stuff that boasts all the classic grape soda flavor a girl like me could want, so get excited. Okay, are you sufficiently amped up? Good. Big K Grape Soda is downright delicious. It has nostalgic appeal for days and all the grape soda sweetness and color you'd expect from a top-notch recipe. Lucky us, it's also a generic Kroger brand, so a two-liter only cost me $1.25. Score!
As I poured myself a glass of Big K Grape Soda, I was pleased from the start. The deep shade of purple let me know that it was going to taste like the grape sodas we all know and love. I mean, there was a chance that it wouldn't, but that color said it all. As suspected, a sip or two later, and I was reveling in classic grape soda flavor. It was super sweet — almost like a melted Otter Pop — and I knew it would go far in my ranking. Turns out it did.
The only reason Big K Grape Soda didn't lock down one of the top two spots in my list is that it lacked tanginess at the end, something I find essential to balance out a perfect saccharine-forward grape soda. Even so, you sure could do a lot worse. It provided my taste buds with all the classic flavors, and I'd definitely use it to make a grape soda vanilla ice cream float. Yum!
2. Sunkist Grape Soda
Coming in second place is none other than Sunkist. I got a bottle from a bodega, so it cost me $2.78, but I don't really care about the price considering its bold, punch you in the face grape soda flavor. As I'm sure you guessed by now (based on its high ranking), it hits all the hallmarks of a classic grape soda. Yay!
Sunkist Grape Soda is deliciously sweet and a touch tangy on the back end, proving that you can have it all in one tasty drink. Seriously, the flavor is pure melted candy heaven, and I dare you to say it doesn't have classic appeal to spare. Of course, it is a deep shade of purple as well. Everything from the eye-catching appeal to the saccharine flavor made it a shoo-in for a top spot in my ranking.
Sunkist Grape Soda is much more complex than Fanta or Big K. It is also sweeter, and the grape flavor is more pronounced. The shade of purple is a touch deeper than Big K as well. Admittedly, it's pretty similar to Big K, all things considered, but Sunkist simply does it better on all fronts. Even so, my number one pick edged it out of first place with even bolder flavors. Ready to find out what it is? Let's go!
1. Crush Grape Soda
The coveted first-place position in my ranking goes to Crush Grape Soda! After a single taste, I was instantly drawn in. More specifically, I was like, "Ooh! I love it!" Each sip gave me so much sugar and so much grape flavor that there was no doubt in my mind it had to be number one.
I'd even go so far as to call Crush the gold standard of grape sodas. It gave me all the melted candy flavor I wanted, and this time it was eerily similar to a Jolly Rancher — OMG, delish! Plus, it gave me a nice tanginess at the end, so it had the classic taste on lock. Even the packaging and design of the cans look like a dream from the 80s. So yeah, Crush Grape Soda's got nostalgic appeal for sure. What more could you want? Nothing — that's what.
I could only find Crush Grape Soda in a 12-pack, so it cost me $10.99, but that's not the only format. Actually, the fact that it was sold out in other sizes only proved to me that it is a soda worth seeking out by name — and it seems like quite a few people already do. Long story short: Don't sleep on crushed Grape Soda. Drink it straight, use it to make a deliciously sweet and sticky soda glaze for donuts, whatever. It's easily the best grape soda around.
Methodology
Grape is one of the best regional soda flavors. It's full of classic appeal, and a single sip of a good one transports me straight back to my childhood — not that my mom let me drink a lot of soda, but that sweet, grape soda flavor is hard to forget. With this in mind, I couldn't wait to personally buy, taste, and rank the seven popular grape soda brands you find above to see how they stack up.
My ranking is based on classic flavor and nostalgic appeal. The best grape sodas should be super sweet with a touch of tanginess at the end. They should also boast a ton of grape soda flavor, which, as it turns out, doesn't taste much like real grapes at all. In the end, the "healthier" grown-up style grape sodas landed firmly in the bottom half of my ranking. The grape sodas that played it safe by focusing on classic grape soda flavor and nothing else made their way to the top. If you want to sip a grape soda that tastes like childhood, stick to anything in the top four, and you won't be let down.