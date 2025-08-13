7 Grape Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best

It seems like Olipop sodas are pretty popular these days, at least amongst people looking for a healthier alternative to classic sodas or anyone who wants a dose of prebiotics. However, I truly do not see the appeal. Just like the two lower-ranking picks, it leaves a lot to be desired in the realm of classic grape soda flavor. Plainly put: It won't satisfy a craving for the purple drink we remember from our childhoods.

My can of Olipop was on sale for $2, but that's the nicest thing I can say about it. It was slightly better than the two prebiotic sodas we've already discussed, but not by much. To me, it just tasted like carbonated grape juice with a touch of lime. Regrettably, the grape flavor seemed more like an afterthought, and I didn't pick up on it much until the end of each sip. Additionally, I tasted the Stevia used to sweeten it, and I can't get behind it. Artificial sweeteners taste gross, there's no getting around it. Don't even get me started on the color of Ollipop Grape Soda, either. It's not even purple; it's red, and, well, a disgrace to grape sodas everywhere.

Sadly, Olipop Grape Soda is alright, just not if you want a grape soda. It tastes grown-up, and not in a good way. Skip it and opt for one of the four upcoming sodas instead. Trust me, and you'll be glad you did.