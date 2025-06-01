12 Best Regional Sodas In America
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Initially sold as a "health tonic" in pharmacies, soft drinks eventually came to dominate the world, largely due to the creation of Coca-Cola by Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton in 1886. Today, you can find nearly 450 different soft drinks in the U.S. Some come from brands with long histories, while others hail from newer brands that offer more health-conscious choices. We all know the big household names like Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper, but if you take a closer look, you'll find unique and novel regional sodas, loved and cherished by their local communities. What are the names of these drinks, where do they come from, and which are the best? We sought out Galco's Soda Pop Stop owner and soda connoisseur, John F. Nese, to help us learn a bit more about the U.S. soda scene.
The Soda Pop Stop is a small business in Los Angeles that specializes in just that: soda pop. It carries over 600 varieties of soft drinks and its owner, John F. Nese, knows the history of each and every one. With his help, we got to know some of the oldest and most treasured sodas alive and thriving today. Whether you call it soda pop, pop, soda, soft drinks, or coke, here are the 12 best regional sodas you can find in the U.S. today.
Mr. Q Cumber
Cucumber soda? Might sound a little unusual at first, but taste if first and judge it later. This soda beverage tastes just like a refreshing bite of a crisp, cool cucumber plucked straight from the ground. Mr. Q Cumber keeps things simple and natural with a short list of ingredients: sparkling filtered water, cane sugar, citric acid, and natural cucumber flavors. Compared to many other sodas on the market, this one stands out for its simple ingredient list and light, refreshing flavor.
It's no surprise that it's one of John F. Nese's favorites. Our soda specialist couldn't stop raving about it. "It is delicious. It's really crisp. Really clean. It has a nice cucumber taste to it," he shared. If you're someone who prefers lightly sweetened, refreshing sodas with a subtle flavor, this one is definitely worth a try.
Mr. Q Cumber can be a little tricky to find depending on where you live, although you can order it online. It's especially popular in the Southeast, with Florida in particular embracing it as a local favorite. Of course, if you're in Los Angeles, you can drop by the Soda Pop Stop. Whether you're looking to switch up your soda game or impress guests with something a little different, this cucumber soda is sure to become a favorite for warm-weather sipping.
Jones Berry Lemonade Soda
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda has carved out a bold, offbeat identity that's especially beloved in the Pacific Northwest. Known for its eye-catching packaging, vibrant colors, and creative flavor profiles, the brand is especially love by those who appreciate something a little different. Each bottle features a user-submitted black and white photo on the label, giving the brand a personal, community-driven feel that sets it apart from mainstream soda companies.
One of Jones' most iconic and beloved flavors is Berry Lemonade. This drink is a playful fusion of tart lemon and sweet, juicy berry. Think lemonade with a carbonated extra fruity twist. It delivers a bright, sweetly tart flavor that's both old-fashioned and unexpected. The electric blue hue only adds to the fun, making it just as visually appealing as it is flavorful. It pairs beautifully with a your favorite sandwich (except if that sandwich happens to be spicy). Berry Lemonade soda is a fan favorite for a reason as it brings something beyond the ordinary to the table.
Dewberry Soda
Ever heard of a dewberry? Don't worry, you're not alone. We hadn't, either, until John F. Nese stepped in with a much-needed breakdown of this lesser known fruit. Closely related to the blackberry, the dewberry is a sort of hybrid between a blackberry and a raspberry, but it tastes like neither. Despite its berry lineage, the dewberry actually is grape-like in flavor. It's the secret ingredient behind the iconic grape soda taste used by brand Grapette Soda from Grapette International, a soda further down on our list.
Boots Beverages, a Texas-based soda company with a knack for reviving nostalgic flavors, leans into the uniqueness of this fruit by naming their soda exactly what is: dewberry. But make no mistake — while it proudly wears the name of its star ingredient, the taste is unmistakably grape soda; just with a more nuanced, natural sweetness.
Dewberries grow wild throughout the U.S., especially in the South, and they hold a special place in Texas where Boots Beverages was born. Its Dewberry Soda is more than just a drink — it's a classic Texan staple that brings a taste of regional heritage to your glass. Plus, it's caffeine-free!
O-So Strawberry
O-So sodas were born in Chicago in 1946 and quickly gained popularity across the Midwest — especially in Detroit, Michigan, where a local bottling plant helped cement the brand's regional fame. Back then, the catchy slogan, "O-So Good," was well-known and accessible. Today, however, finding a bottle of O-So can feel near impossible.
"We have a lot of brands which you can't find, like O-So," says John F. Nese. "But if you notice, they're all in glass. Ask me why. I want everything in glass. The way it goes in is the way it comes out. You put something in a can ... the can is lined with plastic." That lining, he explains, can mess with both flavor and health. Glass, on the other hand, preserves the soda's taste exactly as it was meant to be.
While O-So Grape was the brand's breakout hit, Nese doesn't hesitate when naming his top pick: O-So Strawberry — and we couldn't agree more. Bursting with the nostalgic sweetness of sun-ripened strawberries and balanced by a playful fizz, it's the kind of soda that turns any ordinary afternoon into a throwback summer picnic.
Nehi Grape Soda
It all began in 1924 in Columbus, Georgia, when grocer Claud A. Hatcher decided to craft his own line of soft drinks. The name "Nehi" (pronounced "knee-high") was inspired by the 12-inch-tall bottles the soda was sold in, a clever marketing move that made the product visually distinctive and easy to remember. Bright, bold, and instantly recognizable, Nehi quickly gained traction across the South and beyond, thanks in part to its wide range of vibrant fruit flavors.
Of all the Nehi brand's soda varieties, Nehi Grape became the breakout star. Its deep purple hue and juicy, candy-like flavor captured the hearts of soda lovers young and old. Back in the day, Nehi Grape soda was endorsed by celebrities such as Bing Crosby and screen legend Hedy Lamarr. It also gets a big thumbs up from John F. Nese, who reminded us that Nehi Grape soda is a fizzy icon of American soda culture and a regional favorite of the southern U.S.
Shirley Temple Soda Pop
The idea for Shirley Temple Soda Pop was born right in the aisles of the Soda Pop Stop. "Shirley Temple never copyrighted her name so anybody could use it," John F. Nese recalls. "But this is from, I think, a grandson." According to Nese, the man once stopped by the shop and told John he was planning to create a soda in honor of the famous child star. Five or six years later, Shirley Temple Soda Pop was lining the shelves of the Soda Pop Stop.
Rooted in the glitz and glam of California's golden era of film, the soda pays tribute to the original mocktail once served to the curly-haired icon. It's a pink colored soda reminiscent of maraschino cherries, grenadine, and lemon-lime fizz. Shirley Temple Soda Pop is something of hidden gem. Outside of Los Angeles it is difficult to find, making it a local treasure and a must-try soda if you're in the area.
Dr. Brown's Cherry Cola
In its early days, Dr. Brown's wasn't stocked on supermarket shelves or lined up in delis. Instead, it was sold the old-fashioned way: by door-to-door salesmen, one bottle at a time. Originating in the late 19th century, the brand became a beloved staple in Jewish delicatessens, where its distinctive flavors carved out a loyal following. Today, Dr. Brown's holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers and New Englanders alike, where it's often enjoyed alongside a pastrami sandwich or a knish.
"I'll tell you what their best one is. It's their cherry cola," John F. Nese says with conviction. "And the reason it's the best is because they actually use cherry juice to make it. Most cherry colas are made with (artificial) flavors, but this has cherry juice in it. And it's just delicious. It really is good."
That small but meaningful difference gives Dr. Brown's Cherry Soda a richer, more authentic flavor. It's a deep, sweet cherry tang balanced by smooth cola notes. It's the kind of soda that transports you with every sip, crafted with care and still quietly setting the bar for what a cherry cola should taste like.
Jamaica's Finest Original Ginger Beer
Ginger beer has its roots in 18th-century England, where it was first brewed as a fermented blend of ginger, sugar, and water. Over time, it evolved into the bold, non-alcoholic soda we know today. A sweet yet spicy drink that tends to divide the crowd. You either crave its fiery kick or steer clear of its intense bite.
Jamaica's Finest, brought to you by Natrona Bottling Company, is a proud "little bottler out of Pittsburgh" that honors the ginger beer legacy with a formula that's anything but ordinary. Available in two distinct, varieties, Jamaica's Finest gives you a choice: the white label offers a smooth mellow heat that's easy to sip, while the red label packs an extra hot punch for those who like their ginger beer strong.
"If you notice there's a white label and a red label. The red label is the extra hot. The white label is the drinkable one," explains John F. Nese. "And these are made with actual ginger root oil. Most sodas use an extract or a flavor cause they're easy to make and they're cheap. This is still made with root oil. When you pick 'em up and taste them, you'll go, 'Oh, this is really spicy'. But it's delicious." Jamaica's Finest Original Ginger Beer is a bold, refreshing celebration of ginger's naturally complex flavor, earthy, citrusy, and unapologetically spicy. It's not for the faint of heart, but for those who dare, it's incredibly rewarding.
Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer
In the early 20th century, making soda at home was more than just a hobby, it was a beloved American tradition, especially among fathers who often passed down their personal recipes like family heirlooms. Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer was created in honor of that very ritual, and more personally, a tribute to the founder's own father. Born in a basement in 1930s Chicago, Dad's quickly rose from humble beginnings to become a household name, especially throughout the Midwest.
With its rich, creamy flavor and classic draft-style taste, Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer is the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and frothy. "In the 1950s, Dad's was the number one selling root beer," John F. Nese recalls. "It's a delicious root beer."
Today, it still is. Over the decades, Dad's has maintained its signature flavor while earning a loyal, multi-generational following. Whether you're revisiting a childhood favorite or discovering it for the first time, Dad's delivers a timeless taste of Americans, one bottle at a time.
Grapette Soda
Once again, we meet a familiar and flavorful friend: the dewberry. If the name rings a bell, it's because we previously encountered this unique ingredient in Dewberry Soda from Boots Beverages we discussed earlier. With its rich, fruity profile that closely resembles grape, the dewberry has a way of delighting, and fooling, even the most seasoned soda enthusiasts.
John F. Nese, for instance, was completely taken in the first time he tried it — he really thought it was grape. The soda in question is produced by Grapette International, based in Arkansas. The company is known for crafting bold, flavorful beverages. Nese was so impressed by the taste that he picked up the phone and called them directly. "I gave them a call and I said, 'I want to tell you, you make the best grape soda I've ever tasted. It is absolutely delicious.'"
On the other end of the line there was a chuckle and then the surprising revelation came: "Well, it's not actually grape," the representative said. "It's dewberry." Bursting with vibrant, juicy flavor, and just the right amount of sweetness, this soda delivers a refreshing experience. You might not know it's dewberry, but that unmistakable grape flavor has long been part of the South's soda tradition where sweet, syrupy favorites never go out of style.
Fentimans Cherry Cola
Still proudly part of the Fentimans family legacy and now owned by the great-grandson of founder, Thomas Fentimans, this distinguished soda company has stayed true to its roots — literally and figuratively. It all began in the early 1900s when Thomas, an iron puddler from England, started selling a botanically brewed ginger beer. Back then, it was sold door in stone jars via horse and cart. His recipe used a unique process which involved fermenting natural ingredients with yeast.
While Fentimans has expanded well beyond its ginger beer roots, its dedication to traditional brewing methods remained unchanged. One standout from their lineup is the Cherry Cola. Made from a thoughtfully balanced blend of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and real cherry juice, the result is a drier, more nuanced cola. It has warming spice notes and a subtle tartness that sets it apart from the syrupy colas you may be used to.
As John F. Nese notes, "The Fentimans, they're made here now, but originally they were made in England and they were imported." While the brand still honors its British heritage, Fentimans beverages are now produced stateside, making them more accessible to American fans. The brand has a particularly strong presence along the East Coast, especially in New York and throughout the Northeast.
Red Rock Premium Cola
As John F. Nese puts it, "Red Rock! That's...years older than Coca Cola, from Atlanta, Georgia. That's the original Atlanta Georgia cola. And it's good." Red Rock Premium Cola delivers a rich, full-bodied flavor that leans into bold cola spice without veering into overly sweet territory.
With roots that go back to soda fountains and corner drugstores of the late 19th century, Red Rock carries the legacy of Southern cola. It is a regional favorite of the Southeast, although its popularity faded for a time and it was hard to find them on any shelves. It recently made a comeback, however, and offer a less syrupy, more balanced, and deeply satisfying cola taste. Once endorsed by Babe Ruth, Red Rock was a household name in the mid-1900s. Although it never became a global sensation like Coca-Cola, Red Rock Premium Colas is a flavorful piece of Atlanta's soda story.