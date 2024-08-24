The Fastest Hack To Ripen Fresh Peaches

Summer not only brings longer days and cozy thunderstorms, but also the promise of fresh, ripe peaches. Between May and mid-July — depending on where you live — golden-pink peaches begin to weigh down the branches of their trees, waiting to pop up in the grocery store to become cobbler, crumble, or crisp topped with vanilla ice cream. However, not every peach you purchase will be at peak ripeness right away. In fact, some growers harvest them early to help ensure freshness during transport.

Advertisement

If all your grocery store has to offer are hard, underripe peaches, don't worry. You can help your peaches ripen faster with a simple, low-tech tool — the humble paper bag. Simply set your peaches stem-side down inside the bag and roll the top down to seal it slightly. After a day or two, check them for ripeness. If they're slightly soft and very fragrant, they're ready to enjoy!

Even if you plan to store your peaches for later, you should ripen them first to develop their flavor. Canning and freezing are among the best ways to store peaches long-term, as they keep the peaches fresh and lock in their flavor, which is why ripening is crucial. If they taste their best before storing them, they'll taste just as good when you pull them out for a little taste of summer during the colder months.

Advertisement