How To Pick The Right Peaches For Deliciously Juicy Summer Cobblers

Apple this, blueberry that — it's high time we gave peaches the respect and attention they deserve. Flourishing all summer long, these juicy fruits are queen when it comes to cobblers, crumbles, and crisps (and yes, they're all different). There are few things more satisfyingly summery than digging into a beautiful bowl of peach cobbler topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. However, this is dependent on if you've chosen your peaches wisely.

Perfectly ripe fruits are delicious, but underripe peaches are tough and sour while overripe ones are mushy and tasteless. Fresh peaches are somewhat easier to find because you can use your senses to pick the best ones. Look for fruit that's a lovely shade of rich gold interspersed with rosy coral pink. A ripe peach is also very fragrant, smelling intensely of peach blossoms. Additionally, it'll be firm but not hard, and feel heavier than it looks. Avoid peaches that are light yellow and hard or brown and mushy — which indicates underripe or overripe fruit, respectively. It can be a little harder to identify high-quality canned peaches, but with the right information, you'll be able to choose a brand that rivals the fresh stuff.