How To Pick The Right Peaches For Deliciously Juicy Summer Cobblers
Apple this, blueberry that — it's high time we gave peaches the respect and attention they deserve. Flourishing all summer long, these juicy fruits are queen when it comes to cobblers, crumbles, and crisps (and yes, they're all different). There are few things more satisfyingly summery than digging into a beautiful bowl of peach cobbler topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. However, this is dependent on if you've chosen your peaches wisely.
Perfectly ripe fruits are delicious, but underripe peaches are tough and sour while overripe ones are mushy and tasteless. Fresh peaches are somewhat easier to find because you can use your senses to pick the best ones. Look for fruit that's a lovely shade of rich gold interspersed with rosy coral pink. A ripe peach is also very fragrant, smelling intensely of peach blossoms. Additionally, it'll be firm but not hard, and feel heavier than it looks. Avoid peaches that are light yellow and hard or brown and mushy — which indicates underripe or overripe fruit, respectively. It can be a little harder to identify high-quality canned peaches, but with the right information, you'll be able to choose a brand that rivals the fresh stuff.
Yes, you can make delicious cobbler with canned peaches
Though cobbler purists may insist fresh peaches are essential to a high-quality cobbler, there are advantages to the canned variety, as well. Fresh peaches may offer a more nuanced flavor and slightly firmer texture, making them a great choice for gluten-free peach cobbler. Conversely, canned peaches are more convenient and lend your cobbler a creamy texture. However, some brands of canned peaches are better than others, with the best varieties providing slices of delightfully chewy fruit in a beautifully balanced syrup (and the worst brands featuring soggy slices soaking in cloyingly sugary liquid).
Don't worry, though: Paying close attention to the brand, ingredient label, and where they're placed on the shelves can tell you a lot about the quality of canned peaches without cracking the lid. When perusing them in the grocery store, we've learned it's best to choose well-known brands from shelves at or just below eye level. According to our research, it's also best to ditch budget cans — especially anything with spices in the ingredients list, as extra spices seem to be code for a sour, low-quality product. Instead, stick to well-known labels like Del Monte, Dole, and Trader Joe's. These brands offer the best taste and texture, likely because they have a big budget to create quality products.