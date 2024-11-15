The Reason Peach Pie Was Made The Official State Dessert Of Delaware

Every August 24th, peach pie lovers all over the country have an excuse to nosh on peach pie until they need to loosen their belt. That auspicious date is National Peach Pie Day, a holiday dedicated to the consumption of the fruity dessert. The exception, of course, is for the people of Delaware. They have no need for such an excuse. Since 2009, peach pie has been the state's official dessert, so every day is Peach Pie Day in Delaware, whether anyone else in the country sees fit to celebrate it or not. We should all be so lucky.

Leave it to a kid, or a bunch of kids as the case may be, to suggest that the sweet, gooey pie be given "official" status in the first place. On July 30, 2009, the 145th Delaware State Assembly took the advice of the fifth and sixth grade students at St. John's Lutheran School in Dover and formally made peach pie the state's dessert. All of this came in recognition of the important role that peaches have played in Delaware's history since the Colonial Era.

It seemed only fitting, then, that peach pie be crowned the official dessert of Delaware. That this designation could also benefit tourism and the economy is an added bonus for residents of the Diamond State.